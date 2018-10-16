Top Smartphone Brands in the Philippines this 2018

Are you planning on buying a new phone this 2018? Fear not. You’ve come to the right place! We have listed the top smartphone brands in the Philippines this 2018 to help you decide on which brand to choose.

All of the brands here have a strong following with massive market shares. In our top list, we will see the best smartphone brands in the country. This list will also help answer the question of whether or not the Filipino consumers are still enamored by the smartphone trend with attractive prices and top-of-the-line cameras.

So without further ado, let’s get on with it. Here are the top smartphone brands in the Philippines this Q2 2018.

5. Huawei

From Q2 2017, with only 3%, Huawei has risen to the top with 12% this Q2 2018. That’s around 404% growth in the past year. Wow! Out of all the top smartphone brands operating in the Philippines that’s listed here, Huawei has the biggest increase. Comparing it to their last year report, the company has more than quadrupled its market share.

This is all thanks to their Nova series which includes the popular Nova 2 Lite. For more top-of-the-line cameras, most Filipinos opt for Huawei’s P20 and P20 Pro over the more expensive offers that the other brands have.

For affordable but quality smartphones, more and more Filipinos are switching to Huawei. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone, they have the Huawei Y6 2018 as one of their bestsellers. It’s only priced at around P5,500 to P6,990 in malls around the country.

4. OPPO

From 13% last year, OPPO has risen to 14% this year. For the past few years, this smartphone brand has become of the Filipinos’ favorite. Ranging from great selfie cameras to fast charging phones, OPPO is on its way to the top. The company has released new models recently which may help boost the sales further up this holiday season.

For the midrange category, there’s the OPPO F9 while for the budget price range, there’s the OPPO A3s. Lastly, the 3GB variant of the OPPO A3s is a must buy for those looking for an affordable but powerful smartphone.

3. Vivo

This year, Vivo released some budget-friendly smartphones including the Vivo Y83 and Vivo Y71. Because of this, the company had more shipments which helped offset the Vivo V9, a mid-range smartphone.

In this years Q2 2018, Vivo has doubled their market share from 8% last year to 16%. That’s a huge increase!

2. Cherry Mobile

Cherry Mobile represented local brands when it increased its market share from 14% last Q2 2017 to 17% this year and landed the second spot for top smartphone brands this Q2 2018. Astounding!

The majority of its sales came from it’s J series of smartphones. Plus, with the Flare series driving up the company’s sales every year, it’s no wonder this local smartphone brand has reached this far.

1.Samsung

To no one’s surprise, Samsung, the South Korean tech giant leads the pack this Q2 2018.

All in all, just like Cherry Mobile, Samsung has reached the 20% market share. Although it went down by 4% compared to last year’s results, Samsung remained on top. This is all thanks to their Galaxy J series for its affordability.

The series accounts for 68% of the total shipments of the company. This includes the recent Samsung Galaxy J8 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime. When we take a look at the top smartphones last month, September 2018, it’s no wonder these top brands are dominating the market. However, the rankings might change this Q3 soon.

So let’s take a look at the top 10 smartphones this September.

OPPO A3s

Price: P 6,800

2.OPPO F9

Price: P 17,450

3.OPPO A83

Price: P 6,599

4.HUAWEI nova 3i

Price: P 13,850

5.Vivo Y71

Price: P 6,699

6.HUAWEI Y6 (2018)

Price: P 5,500

7.OPPO F7

Price: P 13,499

8.ASUS ROG Phone ZS600KL

Price: P 73,535

9.HUAWEI nova 2 lite

Price: P 8,499

10.Vivo V9

Price: P 14,100

Another thing that has helped in the smartphone sales this year are the online sales from Lazada and many other platforms. The Filipinos are slowly starting to get comfortable with ordering gadgets online especially with the cash on delivery (COD) option.

For the first three months of 2018, the Philippine smartphone market had weak sales. By Q2, it had a 9% growth. A whopping 342 million units were shipped by smartphone vendors globally for Q2 2018 according to the International Data Corporation or IDC.

(Visited 9 times, 5 visits today)