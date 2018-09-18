Cool Gadgets for Your Added Protection

Security has been a huge topic in the news for the past twenty years. With how fast technology is transforming the way we live it is only natural for it to rub off on the security industry. Half of the people in the US have cameras that turn on anytime someone rings a doorbell. If you are trying to live a low key lifestyle it is nearly impossible. Even for insurance purposes most companies will not cover a business unless they have security cameras.

Wireless Spy Cameras

Wireless spy cameras are starting to gain popularity as they are extremely discreet and you can literally put them everywhere. Many parents like to use teddy bears with a camera to make sure the nanny, or babysitter is actually doing their job and not doing anything dangerous with their children. Wireless spy cameras are great for many thing and most of them are motion activated so you do not have to sort through hours of footage to find what you are looking for.

Stun Guns

Stun gunds are amazing if you are ever in a confrontational situation where you feel like they have an upper hand, or your life is in danger. Stun guns literally disable all body functions of a person. Some are meant for being close to someone but a lot of them have projectiles which shoot out like a gun and attach to the person you are trying to protect yourself from. You can find stun guns for sale online.

Weapon Holsters

Especially for law enforcement, it is extremely important that no one ever takes their gun out of holster except for the officer. There are gun holsters out there that have locking mechanisms once the gun is put away so no one can just grab the gun straight out of the holster. For women, you can but a purse that has its own holster inside the bag which makes it easy to just reach for when you need it. If you are ever in a situation where you have to think fast and draw your weapon then one of the purse holsters will be the best way to go.

With how dangerous everything is getting it only makes sense that you at least make some type of effort to be prepared for a stressful or dangerous situation. Just go through the proper training classes first before you decide to pursue something like this. Stay safe!