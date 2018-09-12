Modafinil Does Not Cause Hair Loss But Many Other Medications Do

If we talk about effects of Modafinil on your hair; you need not to worry because modafinil does not cause any hair loss. There are many medications that cause baldness, in fact they are the majority of those prescribed for the treatment of diseases and other pathologies, especially those of metabolic syndrome, which cause it. These drugs can be the trigger that causes the appearance of a genetic disease that causes hair loss, or can even cause a total loss of hair during use. Before you start to ask “where can I buy modafinil”, you have to read up about it first.

Medications that can cause hair loss

What will be mentioned below are the type of pathology and the active ingredients that are used, not the brands since these may vary over time and depending on the country and pharmaceutical industry, but the active principle will always be the same. Obviously, the list that is given below does not include those drugs used in chemotherapy, since hair loss by these is very common. Whenever you need to take some of these medications, ask your health professional for the existence of an alternative that does not cause alopecia. Here are some of the drugs listed below which can induce the hair fall-

Telogen effluvium – The problem can have several causes, but they all receive the same name. Telogen effluvium causes the hair to enter prematurely in the final stage of its life cycle and is the most common diagnosis of diffuse hair loss. The acute telogen effluvium is an alteration of the hair growth cycle that produces a very striking hair loss during a period of time limited in time and reversible. It is very common in young women, but it can also happen in men and patients with older ages.

Anagen effluvium – It is a type of massive hair loss that occurs in the phase of anagen growth in a radical, generalized, and in a short period of time without reference to any common pattern, as usually happens in cases of androgenic alopecia. People also take modalert 200 mg by sun pharma in this case. The anagen effluvium results from the inhibition of the cells that are dividing the follicles, leading to a sudden interruption of hair production.