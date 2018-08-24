Top Three X-Rocker Gaming Chairs Review

Over time, professional gaming and streaming have become more popular, among kids and adults. With such fuss around, manufacturers have hastily developed products to improve the joy of the gaming experience, precisely as to matters gaming chairs. Gaming chairs from X Rocker offer useful features for the ultimate gaming experience.

Here are top three X Rocker gaming chairs you need to know:

X Rocker 51396 Pro Series Pedestal 2.1

X Rocker 51396 Pro Series chair by Ace Bayou is compatible with other gaming chairs. This X Rocker model comes with wires, even though it is capable of going completely wireless. It is mounted with two speakers hidden in the headrest and subwoofers for a refined audio experience. The chair is further compatible with different platforms including the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo, among others.

The X Rocker 51396 Pro Series has a pedestal mount that lets you turn, tilt and swivel while you play. The armrests add a sense of coziness in that is made from comfortable multi-fabric vinyl instead of fabric.

This chair comes in one color, black, but has an attractive, comfy ergonomic design to it, for comfort and appeal. For added comfort, the backrest, headrest and seat support, the X Rocker 51396 is well padded for a cushy feeling through prolonged gaming sessions.

X Rocker 51092 Spider 2.1 Gaming Chair Wireless

The X Rocker 51092 is made from a steel frame that is sturdy enough to support a weight capacity of 250 pounds. This model has a vinyl and mesh upholstery and high-density foam for comfy back support and sitting space. Even though the mesh cover pads can easily get stained, they allow air circulation as you play for a cool feeling.

The pedestal of the X Rocker 51092 model uses an upgraded swivel and tilt mechanism, and adjustable armrests, all of which makes it easy to rock back and forth as you play. Further, the X Rocker 51092 has an additional motor for vibration and gameplay.

The chair can operate wirelessly, so you do not need a ton of cables to hold the chair in place. The chair is made of cloth fabric instead of vinyl. The audio quality of this chair is terrific because it also has 2speakers and subwoofers, and an ability to sync with headsets and speakers.

X Rocker 5125401 2.1 Wireless Bluetooth

X Rocker 5125401 is well priced with a couple of features to boast about, suited for all gamers. The chair can connect to multiple chairs and is infused with the architecture of a car seat. This gaming seat comes with inbuilt Bluetooth radio system which you can connect with anything, for instance, RCA outputs for high-quality sound. Output. Further, it has a set of speakers and a subwoofer thanks to the 2.1 AFM technology.

The X Rocker 5125401 is extremely comfortable since it is padded with high density foam which is then covered with polyester upholstery. The steel frame is sturdy enough to take a maximum weight capacity of 250 pounds. You can as well enjoy adjustable armrests and a pedestal with swiveling and tilting mechanism for ease of mobility.

There you have it! Grab yourself any of these three gaming chairs and transform your gaming experience.