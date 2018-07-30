The Essential List of Books to Read Before Launching Your Tech Start-up

When you’re in the world of business and hoping to take a tech company to another level, it’s important to remember that knowledge is power. You should also be looking to stay ahead as much as possible, especially in a digital age where technology is advancing all the time.

With this in mind, there's a lot you don't know yet about entrepreneurship and the tech industry…

Bold: How to Go Big, Create Wealth and Impact the World

Bold is a how-to guide that’s divided into three parts and is a straightforward yet attention-grabbing read for tech entrepreneurs. The first section gives you an incredible insight into how start-up companies are today going from ‘initial concept’ to ‘multi-million-pounds status’ quicker than ever, and how tech — like 3D printing and androids — might be influencing this trend.

From here, you can take in amazing comments and secrets of the trade by successful business people like Richard Branson. Then, Bold’s finale discusses the various, actionable ways you can build your company, with tips on creating lucrative campaigns designed to rocket your start-up to the top. A must-read for the big dreamer.

Conscious Capitalism

A collaboration between Whole Foods CEO John Mackey and author Raj Sisodia, Conscious Capitalism gives you the knowledge you need to make a revolutionary argument — this being that capitalism can benefit everyone; employees and the planet as much as shareholders and employers.

Knowing how to treat everyone from workers to investors is knowledge that both those new to business and those delving into the tech market for the first time need to have to be successful. Referencing several other leading companies — such as UPS, Google and Amazon — Conscious Capitalism gives an insightful and expert analysis of how you can infuse your business environment with positivity for the optimum workplace culture (an essential component of Google’s success and almost expected by many people working within the innovative tech industry today).

If you know how to set up a desirable environment to stimulate creativity and originality, you’ll be well on your way to making your business a success during its first few years in existence.

How Google Works

Google is today seen as one of the world’s most innovative companies. How did it all start though and how has the firm stayed at the top of its game for so long?

Google executives Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg has written How Google Works as a means of presenting readers with an authentic view about the company’s workplace culture, corporate strategy, decision-making and management philosophy. Renowned for its innovation, creativity, and ability to bounce back from errors (remember Wave?), this glimpse into the birth and evolution of Google is a must for anyone who wishes to emulate even a part of its success.

The Industries of the Future

The Industries of the Future has been written by Alec Ross and cannot be missed by those who must stay ahead of the game at all times in business. A New York Times bestseller, Ross delivers an extensive insight into your industry’s most important advances, from cybersecurity and robotics to genomics and big data, using input from global leaders.

Bear in mind that former Secretary of State in the US, Hilary Clinton once had Ross as her senior advisor for innovation. As a result, his viewpoint is perceptive, learned and unique. His extensive travel has given him access to the some of the most powerful people in business, and his book is packed with astute observations regarding opportunities for growth and the unknown tech forces that are changing — or will change — the world.

The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future

Created by Wired magazine’s former executive editor, Kevin Kelly, The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future delves into the various tech trends that should transform our lives in the next 30 years or so. The best part of The Inevitable is how it paints a picture of ways in which technological forces will overlap, mix and come to co-depend on each other — crucial to know if any of these trends relate to your business.

Everything from manufacturing-focused Ai to home-based virtual reality is explored, not to mention the fact it features a discussion into the long-term effects that technology could have on the ways we live, work and purchase items. Want to prep your company now for the customer of tomorrow? Then, get ahead of the game.

The Lean Start-Up

Eric Ries’ The Lean Start-Up is a particular must-read for anyone taking their initial tentative steps into the tech industry. This book looks at how new companies can launch, adapt and grow within an industry that has a lot of competition. Offering real examples of setting up a new business, you get a great insight into how to make a success of your business and avoid the typical pitfalls.

If you strive on remaining innovative once a company starts recording success, be sure to pick up this book.

The Upstarts

Brad Stone has written The Upstarts as a means of providing readers with various examples of real-life business innovations and accompanying pieces of practical advice about each one. The best thing about this book is the incredibly detailed account of two global companies: Uber and Airbnb. Reading this book, you find out how these giants began and developed to become two of the most respected and innovative brands in the world.

Both of these companies have adopted almost renegade attitudes towards the rules of business that seem to have stood the test of time. As an entrepreneur yourself, this fascinating read will show you how you can also change standards — such as how people travel and what they expect from accommodation. What can your business do to change the world?

Networking Like a Pro

Emerging entrepreneurs and businesses still in their infancy in their sector are the target audience of Ivan R. Misner’s Networking Like a Pro. Read this book, and you’ll boost your knowledge of overcoming various networking hurdles that could hold you back as your company grows.

The only way tech businesses still new to their industry are going to expand is by reaching out. From making useful contacts to develop your business, to implementing an effective referral marketing campaign; Networking Like a Pro offers tools, templates and a results-measuring system to help you action your networking strategy and make valuable business connections.

Your One Word

Take note that Your One Word’s author Evan Carmichael was only 19 years old when he established and then successfully sold his biotech company. If you want tips on how to emulate his success, make this title the next on your must-read list.

Budding entrepreneurs will discover how to analyse each of their businesses, verify their goals and then unlock their entire potential by reading through the pages of Your One Word. If you need a boost of confidence and injection of motivation to start making your tech-business dreams come true, immerse yourself in the powerful words of Carmichael.

