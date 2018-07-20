3 Benefits of Phone-Tech Upgrades for Business

The phone is one of the most powerful tools in any business owner’s arsenal. Make no mistake, the rise of digital media hasn’t lessened people’s need to speak with a human representative; instead consumers value interacting with a real-life professional now more than ever. As such, it behooves entrepreneurs to ensure they and their team members have the best phone tech at their disposal. Otherwise, they could be missing out on these three big advantages a top-of-the-line phone system provides.

Comprehensive Connectivity

Typically, the phone connects employees to two distinct groups of people: other team members working from remote locations and customers/leads. If a phone system fails in connecting workers to either group, the efficiency of an entire company can suffer as a result. With that in mind, it’s critical for businesses to invest in phone systems that allow for easy access to employees working from home or at other office locations. This is especially apt, given the exponential rise of working from home over the past decade or so. What’s more, companies that implement advanced phone technology at their office will likely cut down on common technical errors and mishaps. Rather than worrying about missing important calls or struggling with unresponsive IT, business owners who invest in modern and reliable phones can relax.

CRM and Business Integration

As most of us now recognize, phones of all varieties have capabilities beyond simply making and receiving calls. To that end, the most sophisticated business phones enable professionals to access pertinent sales and marketing information alongside phone-call metrics. If your phone system currently can’t sync up with your CRM or your online store, odds are you’re missing out on vital data. Savvy entrepreneurs appreciate any edge could potentially mean the difference between making or missing out on a sale; that’s one big reason why advanced phone systems carry such appeal.

Cost-Savings and Ease-of-Use

Unlike other tech upgrades and software downloads, the best phone systems on the market usually offer their services at competitive prices –– often at lower rates than traditional landline competitors. In addition, phone systems are easy to operate and learn; so managers won’t have to dedicate much time out explaining the new hardware. Instead, your team can plug and play immediately!

The Bottom Line

Any operation looking to expand –– or that conducts important business over the phone –– needs a phone system they can trust. The good news is, there are plenty of options to explore. Consider contacting a company like Votacall to see what other benefits high-tech phones can offer a growing company. Making the switch may just prove pivotal to your business’s development.