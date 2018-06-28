Which Casino Games You Should Be Playing Online in 2018 So Far

Sick of the stereotype that all women love to play bingo and that it’s the only format of gambling we seem to be able to handle or show interest in? Well, we look at the best current round of online slots that we know will appeal to our audience of females and try to dispel the myth that every woman is in their 70’s spending their pension in the bingo halls on a night out.

But still, blankets and a nice warm drink to the ready because here come the top online slots of 2018 so far.

The Top Canadian Casino Slots…. So Far!

Note that the list is in no specific order and should you want to find these games and trail them for free in the demo mode or play for real money then you can head over to the All Slots Canada Casino site. There you can also pick up a free $1600 bonus to play these games with.

1: Playboy Gold

Yep, these beautiful playmates present to us the new Microgaming slot Playboy™ Gold. This is a huge game with all the glitz and glam of the Heffner Empire. The slot reel is a whopping 6×10 grid that comes with a host of features including Jumbo Block Wilds, where you can claim winning re-spins, multiplier prizes and cash rewards. There’s a bonus wheel which adds to the excitement of spinning some glamourous reels. The game is tastefully presented and offers many ways to win – great fun!

2: Dream Date

Take all that is tacky and bad about TV love shows and put it into an online slot, then you have Dream Date™, so bad it’s so good! Who’ll take your fancy? Hunky pirate? The ripped gladiator? The medieval archer, or the Jane Austen-esque lothario? The game is basic but offers 243 different ways of winning. The game’s “HOT ZONES” transform the historic feel of the Casanovas to a modern-day James Bonds. Yes, it is cringe but we called dibs on the archer first!

3: Major Millions

Contributing to All Slot’s jackpot total of over $5million Major Millions™ comes as either a 5-reel or 3-reel slot game. The jackpot for this game comes in at $855,000 for either one. The jackpot value continuously rises until someone wins so why wait? It’s easy enough to play as you have 15 different ways of winning so just keep clicking the spin button and look out for the 5 Major Millions™ symbols to land for that progressive jackpot prize.

4: Hotline

NetEnt’s new casino game brings the 80’s back with their Hotline™ bling! Ever 80’s child will immediately see the Miami vice rip-off but credit where credit is due, the game is great fun. The slot does come with fancy 80’s sports cars and a dazzling video intro with heists and palm tree silhouetted sunsets. The slot has a casino first with the Bonus Bet feature which allows you how to capture the bonus symbols. These turn into expanded reels and boost your winning chances. Beautifully animated and a nostalgic treat for former shoulder-pad wearers.

Go check them out, they are free to play for fun in the demo modes or you can turn your luck into cash by joining the site, it’s entirely up to you. Enjoy!