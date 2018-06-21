Market Proven Ways to Improve Your SEO Rankings Fast

Website owners react differently when SEO comes to mind. Different marketers tend to channel their energies and resources differently when it comes to making SEO work for their ventures. For some, the focus will be on keywords but it doesn’t mean the job is complete. If your well researched keywords can’t rank despite the optimization, it could be a sign that you need to invoke other strategies that will crank up to your SEO ranking.

Search engine algorithms go for more than keyword relevance on your Meta data. They will check the time that a user will stay on your site. It’s imperative that you look for Serp rank tracking and ways to tone down the bounce rate and repair broken links. If your user has all the reasons to stay for longer on your site, Google will boost your ranking. As such, you need to focus more on improving the site’s usability and also ensure it has social media sharing buttons that will enable users to share valuable information to followers on platforms like Twitter or Facebook. This way you will Find Facebook Shares across social media platforms that will draw more traffic to your site.

What Is Website Usability?

There is a lot that goes into sites usability. All these elements are closely connected with conversion. Some aspects like site effectiveness will affect your ranking. This relates to your users ability to find what they want whenever they land on your site. The efficiency that a site offers to a user is equallycrucial. There is a need to ensure that the said user can complete a task and get to the checkout point without much ado. Additionally, your user needs to know how to navigate your site. There are calls to action that need to be found for the user to take the desired action. Note that your users will skip your content if they are taking forever to find their way around.

Memorability: if your users like your site’s efficiency, chances are that they will come back. What you need to worry about is whether the same user will be able to find you next time they want to buy or interact with you. If you excel in getting repeat traffic, your ranking will go up. However, you need to work on features that remind users of your brand and where to find you. Consider portal keywords and make them easy to remember. There are errors that arise from broken links. If your followers keep getting the 404 page error report, you could lose customers in the long run.

Website Usability Improve SEO Ranking

Search engines will note sites that are deemed to be user-friendly. A site that is easy to navigate will drive user engagement; its engagement that Google will pick up and position your site to a higher rank. The dwell time denotes the length of time that users will be on your site viewing more pages. If such a time goes past a few minutes, your SEO rank will improve significantly. You need to know the elements that will increase site usability to gain better ranking.

Useful, High Quality, Relevant Content

Your dwell time will increase if your site is a haven of rich content. Consider using captivating video and graphics. This will tell a user to stay longer and take advantage of the content and product info that you have posted. You need to have content or posts with a good word count. Even though it doesn’t matter most, it’s the quality therein that tells the reader to stay or to jump ship. You can leverage long form content to provide more value, solutions and answers. With keywords optimized in such content, you can draw quality links in the process

Page Load Speed

If you want top search engines to take note of your site, don’t ignore the page load speed. It’s one aspect that will be used to determine your rank from a search algorithm perspective. A few seconds can cost you. You need to know how to boost your page loading speed to capitalize on dwell time. The website’s layout is the other factor that will impact usability. The more compelling your layout, the more your readers will want to stay and read on. Consider formatting as one way of improving user experience. With the right fonts, page style and color schemes, you can give your users every reason to stay a lot more. Remember image optimization and proper use of header titles will make navigation easy. You can make your case by providing easy to read content instead of losing your users in the jargon, its not ideal if you want your rank to go up.