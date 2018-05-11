Why Mac is Best for Playing Casino Games

Real Money Casino games migrated online in 1994. At this stage of their life, they were not yet available on Mac. However, the quality of Mac has been added to the hardware available to play online casino games.

Even though Mac computers were already available it was the relatively lower numbers of users that discouraged game developers from creating games for the platform. The “exclusive” brand was seen as having too few real money gamblers to bother with making games specific to the Mac OS.

For a very long time, it was only the very best online casinos such as www.casinous.com that offered real money games suited for iOS. These casinos charged a premium. The reason for charging more as stakes made sense. As much as many people would love to think that it was because the games were too few against a large demand, this was only the starting point.

Superior Gaming

The real casino games that were being created for Mac users were clearly superior in quality as compared to other games. This gave justification for casino operators to charge more for the games. Since the games could only be played on Apple computers they remained an exclusive product.

As more and more gamers got to discover how good the gaming is on Mac Hardware and software they started to invest in Mac computers. The increased popularity saw a dramatic increase in the number of casinos such as australiaonlinecasinos offering Mac specific internet casino games at the turn of the century.

The higher potential income from casino games for Mac resulted in more game developers prioritizing games for the OS and hardware. There are a couple of reasons why casino game players have continued to use Mac even though now the games can be played seamlessly on most internet capable devices. These reasons are listed below.