This Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is Perfect for Your Home

Household chores are a serious task for everyone. Our home is designed to stay neat and clean to be presentable to visitors on every occasion. Thanks to technologies, there are a lot of tools and equipment that are incorporated into a system that can make the job easier. One of the most helpful and useful ever created is the Eufy RoboVac.

What is a Eufy RoboVac?

The Eufy RoboVac Robotic Vacuum Cleaners comes in a different version, Eufy RoboVac 11, RoboVac 11+ and RoboVac 11c. It is a mid-range robotic vacuum cleaner that is best for cleaning floor and carpets. This features a good suction, air filtration, and a dirt bin. This vacuum cleaner is very lightweight that can go under sofas, beds, and hard to reach corners. Also, it can easily return to its charging station.

What are the similarities between Eufy RoboVac 11, 11+, and 11c?

Eufy RoboVac 11 is the base model, the 11+ and 11 c have the certain improvements to offer. All three models have a physical dimension of 3.1 inches height, 13 inches width, 12.8 inches depth, and 4.1 pounds weight. It has a 3-Point Cleaning System which contains side brushes, rotating brush, and vacuum suction.

Also, the air filtration is based on three mechanical features; a primary screen that filters large objects and pet hair, foam filter that filters dirt and dust, and HEPA-style filter that filter small particles such as spores, mites, pet dander, etc.

During the cleaning process, all three units have a noise level around 60dB. They are easy to set up, it includes a user’s guide that is easy to understand. Although Eufy RoboVac 11c is more complex, it can be easier to use if an app such as Eufy HomeVac and Amazon Alexa is already installed in the unit.

What is the difference between Eufy RoboVac 11, 11+, and 11c?

Eufy RoboVac 11

It is an improved version of Eufy RoboVac 10, which became popular in 2016.

It has a remote control, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 4 side brushes, and an instruction manual.

Eufy RoboVac 11+• It comes with a Power Boost Technology that increases the suction power when you need an extra vacuuming strength.

It comes with a rotating brush that improves its cleaning performance.

It has a remote control unit with 2 triple A type batteries.

It has large wheels that can climb to higher grounds and go through thicker or softer carpets.

Eufy RoboVac 11c

It comes with a built-in WiFi that controls the vacuum cleaner using the EufyHome app and a smartphone.

It uses user’s voice commands to control the unit using the EufyHome app and Alexa app.

Conclusion

To make the long story short, Eufy RoboVac 11, RoboVac 11+ and RoboVac 11c, are all affordable robotic vacuum cleaners that can do a job well. Having great features with an affordable price, it can be a great substitute for your old expensive vacuum cleaners.

All three units are best for your home, it is easy to use and set up. But if you are a techy type of person, you can go for the Eufy RoboVac 11c which features WiFi connectivity. You can also find more reviews and recommendations about this product on the internet.