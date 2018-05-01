4 Ways to Cure Boredom

Let’s face it, most people that work in tech are workaholics and have no clue what to do when they have some down time, or a day off. Just disconnecting from there current project seems like and impossible challenge. This article gives a few suggestions on how to cure your boredom when you are all out of ideas.

Look for Some Online Games

If it is just too hard not to open your laptop for the day then finding some online games can be pretty exciting. It’s the best of both worlds since you are still able to check anything you would normally need to. There are free game websites out there or if you are looking for more of a rush with an online casino then you can check out the new website Dreamz. All websites are different so just make sure you do your research before you start to play.

Join a Tennis League

The weekends are deadly when it comes to having something to do. Physical activity is important for anyone that sits in front of a computer all day. Not moving for hours creates a lot of angst and there needs to be a release. If joining a league seems a bit too intimidating then you can also find a tennis center and get a few lessons to build up confidence.

Learn a New Coding Language

Learning something new is not only challenging but it really takes up a lot of time. To remain competitive in the tech industry it is now becoming important to know multiple coding languages based on the company you are at. For instance, if you are at a data analytics company that works with large data sets then it would be in your best interest to learn SQL.

Go on a Mini Vacation

Summer is right around the corner and if you live near a beach then you can have a nice little mini beach vacation. Just take a weekend to yourself and find a nice cheap hotel and just enjoy the beach.

Boredom can sometimes be hard to overcome but there are ways to relieve it out there. Personally I love to make a little of different ideas and when I start to feel like I am in too much of a rut I will try and fulfill something on that list. Just remember that with all of the work you are doing you deserve to reward yourself during the weekend, or at the end of the day.