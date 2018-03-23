Coolest Tech Gadgets to Take With You on Your Next RV Trip

Getting your hands on an RV is easier than ever because you no longer have to buy one to hit the road. Instead, you can rent an RV that fits your budget! But, just because finding an RV to take on your next vacation is easy doesn’t mean figuring out how to pack is going to be easy.

Tech gadgets are especially challenging because you probably want to unplug a little while you’re on vacation. That doesn’t mean you should have to unplug completely!

Here are a few of the coolest tech gadgets that would be perfect for your next RV trip.

Mobile Hotspot

A mobile hotspot isn’t for everyone. As a matter of fact, the average person probably doesn’t need one, but if you’re planning on being on the road, it’s a must. Instead of relying on free Wi-Fi, when you can find it, a mobile hotspot allows you to connect to the internet virtually anywhere.

A few other benefits of a mobile hotspot include:

You can connect multiple devices

You don’t have to rely on your phone’s hotspot capabilities

There is no software installation

Hotspots can be purchased with or without a cellular contract

Tablet or E-Reader

Although there are a lot of adventures to be had on an RV trip, there will also be a lot of downtime too. Reading is a great way to pass the time, but packing a bunch of books is a bad idea when space is at a premium inside the RV. The solution is a tablet or e-reader.

This one device will enable you to take all your favorite novels with you. If you opt for a tablet, you could even download some fun road trip games to pass the time.

The Right GPS

There aren’t many people left who rely on paper maps anymore, and why would they when we can all use GPS instead! However, all GPS programs are not created equal.

If you’re traveling in an RV, look for a GPS device or program that is specific to RVs. Not only will it give you directions, like a regular GPS, but it can also provide you with information like bridge heights, road grades, and more that will help you plan the smoothest route possible when you’re driving a big, bulky RV.

Cellular Signal Booster

You can go places others only dream of in an RV. You can literally find yourself in the middle of nowhere, which can be thrilling, but you may weary of lingering too long if you don’t have any connection to the outside world. Make sure you’re still connected with a cell signal booster and you can stay awhile.

These devices will pick up on any signal, no matter how faint, and increase its power so you can continue to use your phone in the middle of nowhere.

Just because you’re in an RV doesn’t mean you have to leave all your tech behind! Choose the right technology to bring with you and you can actually enhance your next RV vacation.