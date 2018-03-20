5 Ways Technology Has Changed the Way We Do Business Today

Technology has become the next basic human need because it has infiltrated every area of our lives; it is in our homes, in our day-to-day activities, in our relationships, and in our businesses. A few decades ago, the business world used to conceptualize technology in futuristic terms, we never knew how it was going to change the business landscape. Right now, technology is moving the business world so fast, that some businesses can’t keep up with it.

Technology has changed everything about the business; I mean everything. It has changed our ways of communicating with customers, it has opened up ways in which businesses collaborate with each other across borders, it has brought about big data which has become a mining field by itself, and it has introduced a paradigm shift in how business is done.

Now, let us look at 5 ways in which technology has changed the way we do business today.

Increased collaboration

It is now easier for teams in different branches of business to collaborate across borders. The department heads of the same business in different countries or states can easily have a meeting without the need of traveling to one location. Thanks to business collaboration software suites like Skype, Zoho Connect, RealtimeBoard, Confluence e.t.c. These platforms allow teams to hold real-time discussions, manage work plans and even share files.

Business processes are faster

It is easy to notice how business processes have improved when technological solutions are implemented in business environments. Computers are continuously growing smaller, computer hardware systems for specific applications like data mining, data storage, laser jet printing, and data analytics are being built to process data at tremendous speed.

The advent of the cloud environment has made it easy for businesses to avoid purchasing expensive computers like servers or storage systems. Businesses can easily subscribe to state of the art cloud services for a small fee and run their business processes faster using cloud services.

Commutation of businesses with customers

Communication of businesses with their clients has seen a tremendous change over the years with the help of emails, social networks, and blogs. Businesses are now able to reach their customer base easily through social platforms. Businesses can test their services, conduct feedback surveys and even respond to customer queries as quickly as possible, thanks to social media platforms and emails.

Nowadays, online presence is a must, because when a prospective client wants to know what you are up to, they will Google your name and look for your website. If you are not present online, your rating will decline, and it’s hard to convert new prospects into clients.

Technology encourages innovation

If you have been keen on what’s going on in the business world, most of the start-ups that are coming up are looking at how technology can solve the problems we have in our society, by creating businesses run by technology. Currently, the landscape of innovation is growing at a fast pace. There are companies that are building self-driving trucks to transport goods; Atom Tickets is looking to develop a solution for booking moves, Fishbrain Company is a social network creating an app for sports fishing e.t.c. This is how effective business is solving solutions and creating new opportunities.

As technology advances, the price of business transactions is going down, and efficient processes are coming up.

Technology has flattened the marketplace

Technology has broken down barriers in business. It is easy for businesses anywhere to start out with the business because technology allows you to reach customers with ease, market yourself and get free tools that can help you in accounting and other businesses processes. Gone are the high costs used to launch a business. Although you need to work hard to build a business, technology helps you to reduce some costs and help you have a chance to be successful.