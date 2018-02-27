Top Tech Gift’s to Give Someone for Winter

Sadly, we are one day away from the end of summer here in Australia. Compared to the rest of the world this is not really a big deal as it usually doesn’t go below 15 Celsius. With that being said, the gifts you give should be according to the weather. It just wouldn’t be fair to give someone a surfboard in the middle of winter. Luckily there are gifts out there that you can give no matter the weather.

Headphones

The quality of the headphones that are made today is much better than even five years ago. www.selby.com.au has a great selection that you can go through. There pricing has a very large range but most of them are high quality. The best ones are the Bluetooth wireless ones. If you’re tired of trying to untangle headphone each time you want to listen to music, then definitely go with those.

Smart Watch

Smartwatches are a big deal right now. People are storing away their Rolex’s in order to have the added convenience of a smartwatch. Companies are catching on to this and now you can see many luxury brands that are creating their own versions. For example, Louis Vuitton just created a watch called the tambour horizon. They even allow you to choose your own colors and design that you want.

Power Bank

Power banks are extremely important, and convenient. In the beginning, the power banks were able to get you an extra fifty percent battery which was great but now there are chargers out there that can charge your phone eight times, allow you to power your TV, and even charge your laptop fully. To me, this all sounds crazy, but it’s true. Companies out there are in an old-fashioned space race to get the most capacity in their company’s power bank.

With Easter and many birthday’s coming up you should definitely keep these options in mind. Just make sure you buy a gift from a reputable website and do your own research before you buy anything. Reviews can be a huge help so try and see if you can find any.