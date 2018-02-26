Three Types of Businesses to Think About Starting

If you are tired of working for someone else then you may have gotten the idea to just start your own business. It is a given that the process can be a little scary since it is a whole new territory that you are diving into. However, the satisfaction of having something of your own far outweighs the risks and stresses of starting a new business. Hopefully I can give you a few ideas that can get you on the right path.

A Wholesale Distribution Business

For something like this you will need to find a good sized Wearhouse.When you are the owner of a wholesale distributorship, you will be acquiring goods in order to sell them at a profit. You will be working with other businesses and keeping far away from the actual public which would be the ones to use your product. Just make sure that you have a great racking system to keep organized. There are just so many products to keep track of and a good racking system will keep everything in order.

Healthcare Related AI Company

Right now AI (Artificial Intelligence) is blowing up in the healthcare industry. There are whole conferences devoted to how AI is being used to fix the healthcare system. For instance, there is a company called PrecisionGx which is using state of the art AI to find fraud, waste, and abuse in the healthcare industry by integrating their systems directly into claims data. The great part about something like this is that to just start out you really only need no more than a dozen people and an office.

Create an Ecommerce Website

The best part about starting an eCommerce website is that you never actually have to handle any of the products if you don’t want to. The best way to go about this is to find wholesale distributors which can pick, and ship the product for you and just put your companies name on the return address. The startup cost of something like this is almost non-existent. Once the website is live you just need to do some link building to get traffic and you are all set.

If you are just fed up with working for someone else than you should strongly consider taking these ideas seriously. Start making money for yourself and not someone else.