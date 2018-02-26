Lean Construction, Metal Buildings, and Long Term Benefits

A growing number of contractors, together with other individuals and enterprises in the construction industry, are utilizing the lean construction process. Lean construction takes a comprehensive view to the construction process, together with a consideration of the long term use of a building. Lean construction is becoming more widely employed in the development of commercial buildings.

With this in mind, one component of developing a lean construction plan is to ascertain how the long term use and benefits of a commercial building can be optimized. Because of this element of the lean construction process, metal buildings at times prove to be the perfect solution. There are some specific, significant long term benefits associated with incorporating a metal building into a lean construction project.

Metal Buildings and Reduced Insurance Rates

One long term issue associated with any commercial building is insurance costs. The reality is that the costs for insuring properly a commercial building can become a major expenditure.

Metal buildings are more resistant to a range of different types of possible problems that can otherwise damage a structure. These includes such hazards like high winds, earthquakes, snows, and heavy rains. Moreover, metal buildings are also more resistant to things like termites, ants, and other types of vermin. When contrasted with many other types of materials used on commercial structure, metal buildings are also highly resistant to fire and damage by lightning. Mold typically is less of an issue with a metal building as well.

Lower Maintenance Costs with Metal Buildings

Another area in which metal commercial buildings incorporated into a lean construction process is beneficial over the long term is in regard to lower maintenance costs. For example, other types of commercial buildings require regular exterior painting. Such is not the case when it comes to metal commercial buildings.

An alarming $5 billion is spent on termite eradication and prevention each year in the United States for commercial and residential buildings. By design, metal buildings are impermeable to termites. This represents a major savings when it comes to maintenance costs associated with metal buildings incorporated into lean construction projects.

Decreased Foundation Issues with Metal Buildings

Time and again, one of the most common long term issues associated with commercial buildings involve a building’s foundation. Many foundation issues stem from the weight of the commercial structure itself.

One strategy incorporated into a lean construction project to reduce foundation issues over the long term is to initially go the metal route. Metal commercial buildings by design have fewer associated foundation issues over their lifetimes. Because metal commercial buildings weigh less, there is less settling and other associated issues which can cause damage to a foundation.

Less Expensive Remodeling or Renovation Costs with Metal Commercial Buildings

Another long term benefit with steel buildings is found in the fact that renovation or remodeling of these structures is far easier and less expensive. Take for example the need down the road to enlarge a commercial building. With a metal structure, the process becomes a matter of removing existing panels and then adding new frame structures and additional panels.

Metal Buildings Retain Their Value Longer

The overall lifetime of a commercial building is a key consideration in a lean construction project. One of the benefits associated with metal buildings is that they frequently, some argue always, retain their value longer than is the case for many other types of commercial structures. Most manufacturers of metal buildings are so sure of their products that they offer a 30-year warranty, something that is nonexistent when it comes to other types of nonmetal structures.

Resell the Metal When a Building’s Useful Life Ends

Metal buildings can have long lifetimes. With that noted, the time may come when the need for a metal building is ended. When the useful life or use of a metal building is reached, an owner can recoup some of the original costs associated with it by reselling the metal used in the lean construction project.

Not only does the ability to resell the metal used in the structure recoup some of the expenses of the original project, it also renders the structure even more environmentally friendly. With the resale of the metal from a commercial building, these materials can be recycled and utilized in other buildings or for other purposes. As an aside, in addition to considering the financial benefits of particular benefits used in a commercial building project, lean construction also necessitates a consideration of the long term environmental impact of a commercial building as well.

