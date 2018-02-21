How To Get Traffic That’s Actually Good For Business

Just because you’re getting traffic, this doesn’t mean that you’re guaranteed high conversion rates. If you’re getting 500 visitors per day, for example, and only one or two of those can be converted, you’re not getting the right kind of traffic for your business. You’ll want to bump those numbers up a bit if you really want to make money and you do it by knowing which traffic to target and which to avoid.

Targeted Traffic

There are a lot of people surfing the web and of those people, you only want the ones who will likely be willing to spend on your products or services. This is why you want to focus on targeted traffic, which is intended to get only a select portion of the overall number of users on the web. You can click here to learn more about that, but the point is to simply get your priorities and campaign strategy straight.

What you’ll really want to do is to create a series of contents that are all designed specifically to move customers from recognizing their need for your product, considering your product, and then buying your product. Each content needs to focus on these main key points at every stage to get the kind of traffic you want.

Lost Lambs

The traffic you want to avoid at all costs are those users who just wandered onto your website by accident or because they clicked on your headlines with the wrong impression. You might think that it’s not really a big deal if a significant chunk of your traffic is made up of these types of users, but it actually is.

Lost lambs lead to higher bounce rates and that affects your rankings on Google. This is the bad kind of traffic and you want to avoid it at all costs.

The Case For Paid Traffic

It’s worth mentioning that one of the most effective ways to actually get targeted traffic is to pay for it. You can certainly do it for free via SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, and so on. However, it’s always best to understand that you do have options and easy ones if you feel like you need to use them.

Now, paid traffic can be done via Google AdWords which basically works in a pay-per-click (PPC) manner or paid traffic as you’ll learn about when you visit us. On that note, you’ll also want to make sure to be smart about your approach if you are going to use this method, largely because website that aren’t well-optimized won’t get much benefit even with paid traffic.

Misleading Headlines

Finally, here’s an aspect that you want to avoid if you are someone who actually wants to build a relationship and trust with your users. Clickbait headlines only ever work to bring in users some of the time and are only ever good for ad revenue. If you want to improve your conversion rates, only every use exciting headlines that are actually relevant to the content you’re peddling.

If you are getting traffic from this method, it’s not the kind you want. Your business is only going to suffer in the long run.

The traffic you want to avoid at all costs are those users who just wandered onto your website by accident or because they clicked on your headlines with the wrong impression. You might think that it’s not really a big deal if a significant chunk of your traffic is made up of these types of users, but it actually is.

Lost lambs lead to higher bounce rates and that affects your rankings on Google. This is the bad kind of traffic and you want to avoid it at all costs.

The Case For Paid Traffic

It’s worth mentioning that one of the most effective ways to actually get targeted traffic is to pay for it. You can certainly do it for free via SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, and so on. However, it’s always best to understand that you do have options and easy ones if you feel like you need to use them.

Now, paid traffic can be done via Google AdWords which basically works in a pay-per-click (PPC) manner or paid traffic as you’ll learn about when you visit us. On that note, you’ll also want to make sure to be smart about your approach if you are going to use this method, largely because website that aren’t well-optimized won’t get much benefit even with paid traffic.

Misleading Headlines

Finally, here’s an aspect that you want to avoid if you are someone who actually wants to build a relationship and trust with your users. Clickbait headlines only ever work to bring in users some of the time and are only ever good for ad revenue. If you want to improve your conversion rates, only every use exciting headlines that are actually relevant to the content you’re peddling.

If you are getting traffic from this method, it’s not the kind you want. Your business is only going to suffer in the long run.