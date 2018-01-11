Beginners Guide to Choosing the Right Vape

Over the past few years, vaping has gained popularity throughout the world. For so many years, many

people kept coming out with new things to help people quit smoking with not too much success. If you

are still a smoker and have already tried the patch, gum, or even prescription medication, then you need

to try vaping. You may even prefer vaping over smoking as long as you find the right one. Finding the

right one is paramount because there are so many different choices. The guide below will break them

down.

Sub-Ohm Devices

These devices can be great for the beginner if you get one that is on the easier side to maintain. For

these devices, you will need coils and some cotton which will need to be changed based on your use.

Some companies sell devices that don’t need a cotton change and they just have a tank that you put the

juice in. Remember that the higher the nicotine level, the harsher the vapor, unless you decide to pick a

nicotine salt juice which is not recommended for Sub-Ohm devices due to the high nicotine content.

Vape Pens

Vape pens are the most convenient e-cigarettes to vape with. It is more discreet and has less vapor that comes out.

Also, when it comes to charging your vape, it is much quicker compared to the sub ohm devices that use

extremely large batteries. For the people that smoke more than a pack a day, this might be the best

option. You can use the nicotine salt juice that has a much higher nicotine content which is great for the

first month of quitting smoking as it gives the quickest relief.

Pod Vapes

These vapes are the most popular ones to get right now. There is literally no maintenance and all you

need to do is stick a pod in the vape. Most of them have a tiny charger that can go into your laptop,

making it extremely popular amongst college students and young professionals. The only downside is

that the flavors are a bit limited and there is usually a high nicotine content, so you need to be careful.

Usually one pod is equal to a pack of cigarettes.

Overall choosing a vape is like taking a deep dive into another world. Instead of choosing brands of

cigarettes, you are now trying to figure out which device you are going to use. The guide above should

get you on the right path to choosing a vape.