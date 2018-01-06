Unplugging from Technology

In the modern times it can be almost impossible to get away from technology. As of 2017 81 percent of Americans have a social media profile and almost two billion people are social media users worldwide. It has become kind of like a drug which is why now, more than ever, it is paramount to unplug from all of this once in a while. Whether you want to take an RV trip or find campgrounds in Seattle.

Go on an Rv Trip

Ditching technology for a given period of time has become popular among bloggers, tech moguls, and various leaders around the web. Taking an RV trip is the perfect way to just escape and see the world in a natural way. You can rent an RV on rvshare.com and start planning your trip now. For some RV owners, a mobile hotel on wheels can represent an inexpensive way to go long distances without having to keep everything in a suitcase. Campgrounds are affordable at an estimated cost of twenty five dollars per night usually.

Get Active

For the people that are constantly at a desk for up to twelve hours a day and cant go on week long trips exercising is a must. Instead of driving, or taking the train, try riding a bike to work or even jogging. So many people have there face buried in there phone on public transportation but it’s nice to just take a long walk and enjoy seeing something other than a screen. There needs to be a balance between technology and unplugging.

Schedule Some Free Time

Many people just go through the motions of waking up, going to work, and then going home and going to bed. It becomes this rat race of always trying to get ahead on the next day but there needs to be a balance that separates work from home. Just going to a tennis clinic once a week can make all of the difference in finding that free time.

Unplugging is difficult. You probably know, at some sort of level if your use of technology is getting out of hand and impacting the quality of your daily life. If you feel that this may be you then you should probably figure out how to find the right balance whether it is going on an RV trip or just simply scheduling some free time it needs to happen one way or another.