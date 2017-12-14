WHATSAPP SPY APP TESTING

There are many reasons why you would want to spy on someone’s WhatsApp messages. Maybe, you are suspicious of your partner’s’ infidelity or you want to know who your kids are talking to late at night with a wide grin on their face. Spying on someone’s messages can be a tricky affair. However, many spy apps are currently available in the market which allows you to view the target person’s messages and call logs without them knowing.

WhatsApp Spy App for Android

Using spy apps to monitor WhatsApp messages are the best way to go because the motive stays completely hidden from your target and all the secret messages are revealed. One of the best applications running currently is mSpy. It has all the features needed to spy on someone and is best at achieving the required results. To know more about spying on WhatsApp, check out https://www.mspy.com/whatsapp.html. However, mSpy and other such applications are not for free. Although, you can download the application to spy WhatsApp free of cost, you will need to then opt for monthly or yearly subscription.

Since your hard earned money is at stake, you do not want that the WhatsApp spy app for Android device you choose is inefficient. It can be extremely frustrating to see that the app you chose didn’t run properly and left your money down the drain. This makes you wish if you could have tested the application before purchasing it. There are many spy applications which allow its users to have a test run properly before paying the subscription fees. Additionally, they provide with a free demo video in order to completely understand the features of the application.

How to spy WhatsApp free of cost?

As mentioned earlier, you can get free trial for most WhatsApp spy application. The free trial of the application can range from 3 days to a week depending on the application you choose. To avail the trial period to test the application, all you need to do is to visit the spy application’s website, go to their free trial page and download the application to the phone. You then log in to your email address and view all the information. The installation process is very simple and doesn’t take more than 10 minutes on most devices.

WhatsApp Spy Testing Features

Once you opt for the free trial, you can use the application to monitor anyone you want with no limit on the usage of the application. The app will provide you with all the features as if you have bought the full version of the program. After the trial is over, you will no longer be able to use the application and will have to pay the membership fees for further usage.

Apart from being to spy on WhatsApp messages, the application will provide you with the necessary tools to monitor text message reports, gallery, contact details, social media. Most of these details can be viewed on your registered email address or the control panel of the application. All you need is a proper internet connection.

Why WhatsApp Spy Testing?

As mentioned earlier, testing the application before purchasing it will help you see how effective the application is. Apart from that, you can also have a proper idea about the features which are provided by the spy software and how to use these features. Having a test run can help you assure that no problems arise when you actually start spying on someone.

Spying on someone can be a dangerous task, no matter how effective the application is. There is always an added risk of getting caught. Thus, test the WhatsApp spy software beforehand for smooth spying experience. And remember to stop once the objective is over!