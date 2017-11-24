Top 3 Perks of Being a High Roller

When it comes to high rollers casinos are willing to just about anything. The casino’s make most of thier profit from high rollers so the budget to give them whatever they need is always extremely high whether it’s free play or the nicest hotel rooms. The goal is to make their experience unforgettable so they are willing to come back. This is a huge deal for people that make their living from gambling.

Rewards

Many casinos allow all players to earn rewards while they play such as free food or free play, but for the high rollers the rewards are especially lucrative. Their are many different tiers which all depends on the size of the wager and how long the player is playing for. Usually it goes by a point system and the gambler has to have a certain amount of points to remain at their current status. Now they are even catering to highrollers online and you can check some of the highrolller casino reviews at casinomir.com

VIP Gambling Rooms

Now this is my personal favorite. Their is nothing worse than sitting at a low limit blackjack table with a bunch of drunk people that do not know what they are doing. In the VIP rooms you can reserve your own table at whichever limit you want. Most of the time you can have your own table and even get a massage while you play. For the high rollers the most important thing is privacy. If they are betting over one hundred dollars per hand, having a bunch of people is distracting and really just annoying. The goal is to get them to come back so having the VIP room gives a great experience.

Parking

While this may seem unimportant to the average person it is actually extremely important to a high roller. They do not want to have to park far away and have a long walk to get inside. Casinos are always busy no matter what the time of day so having a special parking spot makes them feel extra special since the whole idea is to give a positive experience so they end up coming back next time they want to gamble.

The most important thing to remember about high rollers is that the casino never wants them to lose more than they can afford and are even happy when they win a little. If a high roller always loses then they will just stop gambling which will hurt a huge part of the casinos revenue.