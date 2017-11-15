How Social Media Influencing is Changing Marketing Strategies

Social media has become a very important part of businesses. Especially in the field of marketing, social media has enabled businesses to gain a footing among the competition and this includes many small businesses that have held forth against huge competitors. Social media has become a very cost-effective way of building brands and reaching out to customers. The influence of social media in business has made marketing companies to change their strategies and become flexible. We can look at some of the social media trends and how they have affected marketing strategies in today’s day and age.

Marketing insights

Social media influencers can help you market your product or service and you can use social media data to check the impact of the strategy. Through social media data, one can get to know the target of their business and how many people they have been able to reach over a period of time. This helps to gauge which tactics to change and how the tactics would affect the future of the business. The social media insights analytics help businesses to know how far their message or brand has reached in terms of the audience. After this it would now be much easier for the businesses to make informed decisions on what can go on and what cannot.

Business intelligence

Through social media, businesses can get to know what their competitors are doing and how they are performing. This helps in strategizing intelligently on how to counter the influence if any so as to gain. Through social media again, companies and businesses can learn from their rivals and see what they are doing to achieve success or even learn from the mistakes they make. This would help to avoid tired marketing strategies that would in the long run cripple the business. This can save you a lot of money and time that would have been spent on trial and error.

Customer service

It is very true to say that customers are the vital decision makers of a business. Whatever the customers love is actually what sells and what they don’t like doesn’t. There’s no better business marketer than a satisfied customer. When you have a satisfied customer, you are sure that the message will spread out to more people thus meaning more customers in return. Just how do you know that you have satisfied customers? Social media has become a good means of evaluating customer satisfaction. Through the rating and comments, a business can get to know what the feeling of customers towards their brand is. If the feeling is positive, you would definitely receive more rating and positive comments. If vice versa is true, you should not give up as you can still get to change the aspect of the customers through changing marketing strategies.

Customer service is vital if you want your business to grow. You should at least have customer service officials who would be attending to customers on social media on a regular basis in case they have any troubles. This would help you gain trust with the customers thus in the long run improving your brand popularity and awareness.