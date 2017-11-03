Spoil Others With Tech

Modern technology is not all about flying drones, new age gaming kit or even the latest in trending technology. We are blessed to live in the era that we do. Technology and gadgets have been the order of the day making each and every passing sunset riddled with entertainment and some sort of fun factor.

It’s in the way we communicate and engage with people. Technology has replaced a wide range of traditional outlets that we now view as outdated. Humanity is moving forward along a curve and we can see technology following the curve and adapting it as we go. Technology is not some kind of art either it helps us daily, accomplishing tasks and taking on the errands in our lives. That is why tech can make the best gifts for anyone who already has everything, as it can add an extra dimension to your functionality.

Some of the extreme thought that has been put into modern tech and gadgets make for great gifts for people who already have everything. With the holiday season around the corner the best gift ideas are neatly wrapped up in a single page for anyone in quest of the ultimate tech gifts.

The following tech gadgets work perfectly as gifts; they will give the user a functional device set on helping them accomplishes daily goals. These are the best tech gifts 2017.

Showing The Future

Alexa was a great household assistant, but the future has arrived and it comes in the form of the Amazon Echo Show.

Instead of just a speaker prompting commands back and forth, the Show affords users with hard free face-to-face calling, video content on demand and even security monitoring to see who’s parked outside your front door. It can read your emails to you, tell you if there’s a new casino slots bonus waiting for you at your favourite site, or bring up any information you need in a flash.

Lost Anything?

If you know someone that is permanently misplacing things then the TrackR Pixel Bluetooth Tracking Device, Key Finder and Wallet Locator was made just for them.

The TrackR device boasts a bright flashing LED light, which is available in nine colours. Simply activate the device from your smart phone and watch for the glow to easily source your lost goods.

Stream It With Roku

Streaming tech has come a long way and the Roku Streaming Stick just steps it up a notch with infused wireless technology that allows for streaming at lightning speeds.

The Roku Streaming Stick cuts the wired mess and affords users with balanced streaming options with no strings attached, making for the perfect indoors holiday gift.

Greener Transport Has Spoken

It has arrived and it’s here to transport you to places on a cleaver greener journey than ever before. It’s called the OjO Smart Electric Commuter Scooter For Adults.

Boasting a fully electric motor and topping speeds of 20 miles per hour the OjO will have you commuting to your favourite destinations, with a single charge carrying passengers 25 miles.

It’s the new age of transport and technology has helped shaped cleaner energy, the OjO is just another example of how we are moving forward as a collective consciousness.