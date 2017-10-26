When Do You Need EaseUS MobiMover Free to Transfer Data?

Now more than ever new iPhones are coming out multiple times a year. Just a few years ago everyone was excited about their new iPhone 6 plus but now, we are already at the X(10 in roman Numerals). Personally for me it can get overwhelming because I am always scared to lose any of my precious pictures or apps. Lately I was seriously considering upgrading to a new phone but first I wanted to do some research on the most effective way to transfer all of my priceless data.

The First Totally Free iPhone Transfer Software in the World

Yes, this is really a free download, and most importantly it is effective. You can download this iPhone transfer software to transfer and manage iPhone/iPad data without any cost.What Easus does is migrate data from the old iPhone/iPad onto the new one. It can be hard to trust the process so if you want to truly make sure nothing gets lost it may be a good idea to have a backup of your data on your computer.

Transfer Data from Computer to Iphone

There are so many software’s out there that offer a computer to phone data transfer but not all of them work as effectively as Easus. There are really only three steps to the process. Plus it’s free! All you have to do is click transfer device and then choose if you want to transfer the data by a folder or just a few files. The next step is pretty self-explanatory because it is basically choosing the files that should be transferred. Finally, you confirm that the data selected is the data that is actually needed and then you can click transfer to device.

As the first totally free iPhone transfer software in the world, EaseUS MobiMover Free can back up your iPhone/iPad, share files between iOS devices and sync computer data to your iPhone/iPad for free. It works on the iPhone 8/8 Plus/X and any other iPhone/Apple devices that have ios11.