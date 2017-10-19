Three Ways to Upgrade the Man Cave/She Shed Before Halloween

If you’re trying to think of things to do this Halloween that doesn’t involve eating far too many

sweets or bobbing for apples (and who came up with that particular idea anyway?), then why not

explore some different options for keeping both you and your friends entertained on Halloween?

This could include going retro with a new arcade machine, or finally getting a fully stocked bar for

your man cave/she shed before you start binging on Friday the 13th films.

If you are going to upgrade your man cave/she shed before the big night so you’ve got something

new to show off to your spooky guests, then look no further, feast on your fantasy below as a list of

tantalizing additions lay rest. These should prove both great for Halloween, and also be useful all

year round at keeping everyone occupied, should they be allowed into such a domain of course.

Arcade Machines

One thing you might want to get for your man cave/she shed is a new arcade machine. For those of

us born in the 70s and 80s who fondly remember the trek down to the local arcade, getting an

arcade machine is a great chance of recreating fond childhood memories but without the

annoyances of things like sticky carpets, worryingly stained arcade cabinets, buttons that didn’t work

at times and having to queue up and reserving your turn by putting your hard-earned cash on the

side of the machine.

So, if you’re going to get an arcade machine for Halloween, why not go topical by getting the House

of the Dead 4? Widely regarded as one of the best in the series, the House of the Dead 4 arcade

machine will provide spooky thrills and chills whilst you game on it, making it ideal for this

Halloween. Or if zombies aren’t your thing but you still want to have something creepy to shoot at,

then Aliens Armageddon should keep you on your toes. A lot of the arcade machines are available

on finance, giving you the option to break up your payments instead of being lumbered with one big

lump sum in such a short space of time.

Pinball Machines

Getting a pinball machine will definitely make your man cave/she shed unique. They’re no longer

just found down the pub or in arcade, and are available to purchase for your man cave/she shed. A

classic game, pinball machines now come in a variety of modern and classic styles suitable for

whatever style you’ve got going on.

There’s a wide range of spooky pinball machines available, including an Alien pinball machine or The

Walking Dead pinball machine for you to install in the modern man cave/she shed. Or if you prefer

the classic monsters, there’s a Dracula pinball machine or the Creature from the Black Lagoon pinball

machine if you prefer to deal with vampires and other classic monsters at Halloween.

Bars

When it comes to ensuring that your man cave/she shed is ready for when you get around to binging

on Friday the 13 th films or The Exorcist, Halloween, The Omen or whichever classic horror films you

choose to watch, you need to take into account ensuring that you’ve got enough food and drink for

both yourself and your guests.

So why not treat yourself to a bar? It is one of the quintessential things that should go in the man

cave/she shed after all, and ensuring that you’ve got a steady supply of alcohol and nibbles on hand

means that you’ll be well equipped to deal with whatever monsters the night throws at you.

Got any ideas of how to keep the family and friends occupied and out of trouble this Halloween?

Going to go retro and explore whether to get an arcade machine or a pinball machine? Got any good

suggestions for films to watch this Halloween? Share in the comments below.