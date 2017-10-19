Three Ways to Upgrade the Man Cave/She Shed Before Halloween
If you’re trying to think of things to do this Halloween that doesn’t involve eating far too many
sweets or bobbing for apples (and who came up with that particular idea anyway?), then why not
explore some different options for keeping both you and your friends entertained on Halloween?
This could include going retro with a new arcade machine, or finally getting a fully stocked bar for
your man cave/she shed before you start binging on Friday the 13th films.
If you are going to upgrade your man cave/she shed before the big night so you’ve got something
new to show off to your spooky guests, then look no further, feast on your fantasy below as a list of
tantalizing additions lay rest. These should prove both great for Halloween, and also be useful all
year round at keeping everyone occupied, should they be allowed into such a domain of course.
Arcade Machines
One thing you might want to get for your man cave/she shed is a new arcade machine. For those of
us born in the 70s and 80s who fondly remember the trek down to the local arcade, getting an
arcade machine is a great chance of recreating fond childhood memories but without the
annoyances of things like sticky carpets, worryingly stained arcade cabinets, buttons that didn’t work
at times and having to queue up and reserving your turn by putting your hard-earned cash on the
side of the machine.
So, if you’re going to get an arcade machine for Halloween, why not go topical by getting the House
of the Dead 4? Widely regarded as one of the best in the series, the House of the Dead 4 arcade
machine will provide spooky thrills and chills whilst you game on it, making it ideal for this
Halloween. Or if zombies aren’t your thing but you still want to have something creepy to shoot at,
then Aliens Armageddon should keep you on your toes. A lot of the arcade machines are available
on finance, giving you the option to break up your payments instead of being lumbered with one big
lump sum in such a short space of time.
Pinball Machines
Getting a pinball machine will definitely make your man cave/she shed unique. They’re no longer
just found down the pub or in arcade, and are available to purchase for your man cave/she shed. A
classic game, pinball machines now come in a variety of modern and classic styles suitable for
whatever style you’ve got going on.
There’s a wide range of spooky pinball machines available, including an Alien pinball machine or The
Walking Dead pinball machine for you to install in the modern man cave/she shed. Or if you prefer
the classic monsters, there’s a Dracula pinball machine or the Creature from the Black Lagoon pinball
machine if you prefer to deal with vampires and other classic monsters at Halloween.
Bars
When it comes to ensuring that your man cave/she shed is ready for when you get around to binging
on Friday the 13 th films or The Exorcist, Halloween, The Omen or whichever classic horror films you
choose to watch, you need to take into account ensuring that you’ve got enough food and drink for
both yourself and your guests.
So why not treat yourself to a bar? It is one of the quintessential things that should go in the man
cave/she shed after all, and ensuring that you’ve got a steady supply of alcohol and nibbles on hand
means that you’ll be well equipped to deal with whatever monsters the night throws at you.
Got any ideas of how to keep the family and friends occupied and out of trouble this Halloween?
Going to go retro and explore whether to get an arcade machine or a pinball machine? Got any good
suggestions for films to watch this Halloween? Share in the comments below.