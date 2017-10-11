This Is Why Your Business Needs Cloud Backup

The horror stories never end. It seems that ransomware attacks continue to increase at an alarming rate. This is definitely the kind of news that makes every business owner cringe. So how are business owners supposed to protect their data aside from using the latest anti-virus and malware software? The answer: cloud backup for businesses.

The Myth of Backup Costs

It’s safe to say that most business owners these days know the importance of backing up their files. However, it’s surprising to learn that not a lot of business owners backup to the cloud. One of the reasons they cite is the costs associated with cloud backup solutions.

The fact of the matter is that cloud backup is actually very affordable. They don’t cost thousands of dollars at all. For just a few hundred dollars, you can totally protect your business data. You can also get significant additional savings via special offers. For example, an offer code from Carbonite backup can mean significant discounts of up to 30% on their various plans. You definitely can’t go wrong with that.

As a business owner, one of the worse mistakes you can ever make is to assume you had done everything possible only to end up realizing that you hadn’t. Most of the time, something bad has to happen for you to learn. That’s a costly way to learn a lesson. Although it’s all part of the learning process, it really is not good for the business.

So probably now is the time to find out if you’ve have definitely backed up everything in your workplace. If it’s taking you a long time to find out and you’re still not too sure about it, then one thing is for sure. You don’t have a reliable backup system in place. If you don’t, you can also become a victim just like Jeff.

Choose The Right Cloud Backup Software

Backing up all your valuable business files should not require you to spend a lot time on it. It also shouldn’t require you to pay an arm and a leg for it. But unfortunately, some business owners spend a lot of time backing up their files. They also spend a lot of money just to make sure all their files are backed.

While there are business owners that put in a lot of time and money to ensure all their files are backed up, some are pretty complacent. They think they have backed up everything, only to realize they didn’t. This could be you.

No business owner would want to put in a lot of time, effort, and money in backing up their files. The same way, no business owner would ever want to end up being too complacent about a back up system. The only workaround is to choose the right cloud backup software.

This is why Carbonite is good for your business. With Carbonite, you would never have to spend a lot of your time and money. And also, you would never end up assuming you had backed up everything.

Carbonite caters to every kind of business. So whether your business is big or small, you will find that backing up your files is much safer with Carbonite.

Carbonite Office backs up all the computers in the workplace. There’s no need to worry about backing up each and every computer. Should you have to add another computer, the plan backs up unlimited number of computers. This particular business plan is definitely a money-saver. You would never have to worry about losing a file since every computer is backed up automatically and continuously.

It really is not enough to just back up all your files; this is especially true if you’re handling sensitive business data. For starters, you need to choose a backup system that’s reliable, affordable, and suited for your business.

An Added Feature To Consider

Carbonite is HIPAA compliant. This is an added feature that should never be overlooked.

With Carbonite backing up all your business files, there’s has to be a guarantee that everything is kept in full confidentiality. The best guarantee is knowing that Carbonite is HIPAA compliant. Suffice it to say, Carbonite would have been the better backup system for Jeff Slater’s home health care business.

Protect Your Business

Now is the time to protect your business. Hearing and reading news about ransomware can really give you a scare. After all if it can happen to Jeff, it can happen to you too. You need to protect your business. It’s not enough to have an anti-virus. What you need is something that can protect your files no matter what happens.