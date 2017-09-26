Four Precautions Businesses Should Take to Keep Their Data Safe

When it comes to the issues that should be of most concern for companies, cyber security for business owners should be right near the top of the list, if not at the very top of the list. Never before has online security been so important. As we look to the future, where it is expected that 200 billion connected things will exist by 2020, this is an area that continues to grow in importance.

So, as a business, what measures and steps can you take to keep your data safe? The good news is that there are many steps you can take right away that will offer an instant boost to your security. Let’s take a closer look.

Invest in Network Monitoring

If you’ve never given much thought to monitoring your network, now is the time to change. Not only should you be monitoring your networks but this needs to be done on a continuous basis. This goes for all the devices on your network, from computers and laptops to smartphones and tablets. You will also want to analyse the logs so that you can identify what counts as normal usage and what is abnormal and could be a warning sign. This is a key method of cyber security for business that shouldn’t be side-lined.

Get into the Habit of Backing Up Data

If backing up your data isn’t something you do, again, it’s time to make a big change. Automatic backups should be scheduled and take place on a daily basis. Why is this so important? Well, there’s always the fact that people can accidentally delete important documents or files, so at least you know they can be recovered.

However, more alarmingly is the ransomware or malware that can encrypt your data on a computer. If you’ve got it backed up on an external hard drive, then it doesn’t matter what happens on your actual computer.

Keep Your Antivirus Software Up-to-Date

Your antivirus software can only work if it’s up-to-date, so this is another area you will want to stay on top of. It will then be able to protect you from ransomware, malware, and other viruses. These viruses can cause a lot of damage that is expensive to fix, plus without up-to-date protection, you put your own security at risk by making it easier for hackers to get into your files.

Take Charge of the User Privileges

Rather than just giving all employees free access to the network and its files, it’s wise to manage the user privileges in your company. What this means is that you aren’t giving full access to everyone. Instead, you are granting access to specific content based on that person’s job requirements, duties, and responsibilities. If you do end up suffering a data security breach, it will be easier to track down who had access to the data.

Make Data Security a Priority

Cyber security and data security isn’t just something facing businesses in 2017. This is an on-going issue that will only grow in intensity. Setting up effective precautions now will help businesses to stay much safer.