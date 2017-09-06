10 Tips on How to Find Real Estate Agents

Finding a quality real estate agent is an essential strategy to selling your property. Experience counts in the real estate market and a good agent will have the necessary skills to sell your home quickly, efficiently and at the best price possible.

Here are 10 tips on how to find real estate agents that will do a great job:

Start with research

Randomly choosing a real estate agent is not recommended when selling a home. This is a big asset, so you need to do your research thoroughly. Getting the wrong agent can cost you dearly.

Local is best

Always go with an agent who knows your area like the back of their hand. It’s important that they’ve sold properties in your price bracket recently. They need to have their finger on the pulse of the market.

Visit their open for inspections

Check out what your agent is like in action and visit other properties they’re listing. Look at how they deal with prospective buyers, do they communicate well? Do they outline the home’s features in a positive way?

Do you feel comfortable?

You don’t have to be best friends with your agent but you have to feel comfortable with them and be able to trust them. Good agents pride themselves on open and honest communications so this should be one of the top qualities you look for.

What have they sold recently?

Good agents get great results. Check the properties that they’ve sold recently and if they’ve sold for above or below market price. How long did the property spend on the market? Use Realestate.com.au to check what’s sold in your area recently and who sold them.

Ask for recommendations

Ask around family and friends who live in your area and who’ve sold recently. Did they have a good selling experience? Can they recommend the agent they used?

Narrow it down

Get a shortlist of preferred agents, perhaps two or three, and ask for a valuation. Also discuss marketing options, do they use a range of advertising platforms or only a couple? This can influence how many potential buyers see your home.

Ask about commission

Ask about the agent’s commission structure – is it a fixed rate fee or a tiered fee? While an agent with a low commission might seem appealing, one who charges more might work harder in getting you a good price.

Don’t sign until you’re sure

Before you sign anything check the small print and terms of the agency carefully. Once you’ve signed it’s a legally binding agreement.

Ask questions

A good agent will take the time to explain things to you and encourage you to ask questions if you’re not sure about anything. At Bricks+Agent they’ll give feedback on how a property is progressing and updates on market conditions. For anxious sellers this reassurance can help to alleviate the stress of selling.