Ways to make your Windows 10 faster

A faster machine is wonderful to use and you accomplish your tasks in time rather than with a slow PC. Windows is keeping on getting better and better but your machine speed might reduce with time. This article helps you to improve your machine.

Remove Programs at Startup

Most programs on Windows 10 are launched at startup for your convenience. However, this has the negative impact of slowing down your computer. Some startup programs must be disabled especially those you never use. Go to Start button, click Task Manager or press Ctrl+Shift+Esc. On Task Manager all the enabled programs are listed, right click on the desired program and click Disable.

Uninstall Idle Apps

Unused apps fill up your hard disk space and RAM for no apparent reasons. Windows becomes over worked and also these apps cause bugs which result in slowing down your machine. Therefore unused app must be uninstalled. To uninstall go to taskbar search box type Uninstall then Change or remove a program, all the icons of applications installed on your machine appear. Click the one you want and tap Uninstall.

Disable Animations, Visual Effects and Shadows

Windows 10 has cool shadows, animations, and visual effects. Some PCs cannot perform very fast with these running, especially old machines. To turn them off, go to taskbar search box type sysdm.cpl and press Enter. System Properties then pops up, click the Advanced tab and click Settings in the Performance section then Performance options. Under this there various animations and special effects listed and turn them off.

Troubleshoot the Problem

Launching Windows troubleshooter helps to find and solve the performance problems. To launch the troubleshooter type Troubleshooting in the search box and click Troubleshooting Control Panel. Under Security and Maintenance click Troubleshoot common computer problems then Run Maintenance in the System and Security section.