How PHP Hosting Differs from Shared Hosting

There are quite a few differences between PHP hosting and shared hosting, and you will certainly want to know what some of them are. If you are currently looking for the very best hosting solution for your website, you will find that PHP hosting has quite a lot to offer. Those who have PHP-based websites are starting to make the switch to these hosts in droves, and for good reason.

It is Optimized for PHP Websites

The fact that PHP hosting is optimized specifically for PHP-based websites is a huge plus for those who use this programming language. This means that you won’t have to worry about encountering many of the same problems that you would normally have to worry about with shared hosting or other kinds. This specific type of hosting is really the best option for those who use PHP for their sites. There is just a certain compatibility with this kind of hosting that does not apply for all others, so you will need to keep that in mind.

It is sometimes Cheaper

While it’s true that shared hosting tends to be fairly cheap, you will find that PHP hosting can be even more affordable in some cases. We highly recommend that you take the time to look around and check out your options before deciding on a certain host, but there are some truly great deals out there. If you want to save as much money as possible on your hosting, you will certainly want to make a point of exploring your options before deciding on one of them in particular. PHP hosting is generally a great option for those who are on a budget because it tends to be so cheap.

It is simpler to use

If you prefer to work with PHP, you will find that PHP hosting is probably the simplest and easiest to use option available out there right now. It tends to integrate very well with HTML and CSS without the need for any additional plugins or software for it to work properly. This type of hosting is also a must-have if you have a website that runs on WordPress, Drupal or Joomla. A vast majority of people who use PHP hosting don’t have the same kinds of problems with using it as they do with shared hosting.

It’s a lot Faster!

You will almost certainly find that PHP hosting is much faster than shared hosting. If you want your website to be a complete success, you will definitely need to make sure that it loads as quickly as possible. The fact is that people these days just don’t have a lot of patience for slow-loading websites, and increasing the speed of yours will really help with getting a steady stream of traffic. Shared hosting in notorious for being extremely slow, which will hurt your website in a big way. PHP hosting doesn’t eat up server resources like shared hosting, and your website will definitely benefit from that.

Integration with Databases

PHP hosting is a good choice for a number of reasons, including the fact that it integrates with databases like MySQL so well. You simply will not get this type of easy integration with shared hosting, so that is something you will definitely need to keep in mind. Because PHP is so versatile, there are many other database integration options at your disposal. Anyone who runs a PHP-based website will find that a PHP optimized host is the very best option when it comes to integrating with just about any database.

These days more and more people are starting to make the switch to PHP hosting because of everything it has to offer. The fact is that this hosting option is far superior to shared hosting a number of ways. With shared hosting, your website is going to be hosted on the same server as many other websites, which is a huge security risk. When you pay for PHP hosting, you won’t have to worry about this issue at all. The more time you take to look into this hosting option, the more convinced you will be that it’s the best one to match all of your needs.