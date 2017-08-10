How Are You Handling Those Email Lists?

Almost any business these days has a pressing need to keep in touch with current customers and connect with potential new ones by email. But many people are wasting incredible amounts of time on doing it the wrong way.

Dealing with messy email lists can be complicated and tiresome. And not only can it cost you precious time that can better be spent, it can lead to potential legal complications if you accidentally keep people on lists after they have clearly opted out. If you’re not supremely organized, this is unfortunately something that’s very easy to do by accident!

The best way to solve this is to use a high-quality mass email service that has the features all in one place that allow your emailing to be smooth, efficient and legal. These services (at least the best of them) are worth many times the relatively small fees they charge, and can be a godsend.

The best part of using one of these mass email services is that they are completely scalable, so they grow with you as your business grows, automatically. There will be no more searching for different solutions as your company grows, you simply adjust the parameters and keep moving along, without really even batting an eyelash.

Another important feature of a mass emailing service is its customizability. People like to receive personalized emails, and spam detectors tend to send these emails to the main inbox instead of the spam inbox if the email has enough personal features. This can be done with straight gmail, but the process is cumbersome and lacks details and tools to really do it right. This alone is worth the price of a proper mass email service.

Being able to create custom lists and mix and match them on the fly can easily represent an incredible boost of productivity for your company. Also, being able to monitor and track what happens after the emails go out is an incredibly useful tool for just about any company. There are so many useful features to a proper good mass emailing service, they are really too numerous to list here completely.

Of course, mass email services have other uses than those of businesses as well. You can also use them to help people in your industry find you, and in general any other application where you need to email lots of people in a controlled fashion while staying out of legal trouble and also off of people’s spam lists.