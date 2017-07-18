Gain an insight into your mood through social media

How many times have you been angry or frustrated by the world around you? Has this meant that you turn to social media to vent these feelings? What you may not realise is that these less than bright and breezy Facebook or Twitter posts, could be having a detrimental effect on your mood.

With an aim to monitor human happiness, UK company PostMood.com, want to make sure that they take a detailed look at the emotional state of people using their Facebook and Twitter posts as well as their FitBit and sleep activity and a personal diary.

The driving force for PostMood.com is the CEO Alex Sass, someone who (rightly I think) believes that we have a huge amount of control over our own feelings, and by focusing on positivity on Facebook or Twitter, rather than ranting, you can improve your mood.

Not only this, but these doom and gloom posts can also have an impact on those within your network, creating a negative visibility and reducing the support that you may have from these all important friends or family.

How does PostMood.com help?

During 2016, 45,000 people joined PostMood.com, all with a view to improving their own levels of happiness, both in the real world and in the social media world too. A study was conducted and it found that at least half of these people had improved their mood, simply by being more aware of the way that they came across online, and the type of posts that they made on social media.

Not only this, but PostMood.com also showed that the people who were often introverts in the real world, would show extrovert traits within their personality tests. This could be down to the fact that they used social media as a way to make bold statements and expressions of their feelings, more so then they would in the real world. Not always the voice or personality that they would want their friends to see.

The tracker itself is completely free to use, and not only does it look at your social media, but also your physical fitness too. Giving you an overall look at your mental and physical wellbeing.

So what do we think?

We all know that social media isn’t always good for us, however, it is something that not everyone is willing to give up. Doesn’t it make sense to try and find a way to help us to use social media in a more positive way? That is where PostMood.com can help. If nothing else, it makes sure that we are reminded that the things we post without thinking, could actually have a huge impact on how other people see us. Which is the last thing we will want, both in a virtual world, and in the real world too.

So, if you want to make sure that you are spreading happiness on Facebook and Twitter, then why not try out PostMood.com for yourself? You never know how much it could improve your mood.

Sam Tydeman