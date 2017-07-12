3 Ways to Make Your Commute More Productive

Looking for a way to make on-the-road time into making-money-time? These cars are custom designed just for that objective.

—

Unless you are using a small plane or helicopter for your commute to work each day, you are probably doing one of these three other things: preparing to move closer to the job, putting up with traffic jams while wasting valuable earning time on the road, or searching for ways to make your commute time more productive and even profitable.

If it’s the latter, then you have come to the right place. We have discovered three great ways to save you time, money, and a stressful move with the right vehicles to fit your budget, your family’s needs, and allows you to make the most of your commuting times.

2017 Nissan Murano

The 2017 Nissan Murano offers Apple CarPlay an added feature to their state of the art Nissan Connect infotainment system. This vehicle’s clear eight-inch navigation screen will allow you to handle your business as you make your commute to the office. No more going to the office early to avoid the morning traffic rush. Now you can sleep in a bit longer, have breakfast with the family, and drop the kids at school with this vehicle’s innovative features at your fingertips. In addition, its surround-view camera, impaired or sleepy driver alert, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind spot warning will keep your family secure with plenty of safety features.

This comfortable and spacious SUV offers five passenger seating, impressive cargo areas, and a powerful 3.5 liter, V-6 engine. This vehicle will help you make the most out of your commuting times as well as it’s a pleasure to drive.

2017 Audi A4 Allroad

Audi has the longest history of adding Wi-Fi to their vehicles as they were the first automaker to do so. They recognize your need to make the most of your commuting times. Staying in touch with the office while on the road, and keeping the kids entertained while on a family trip, has kept them leading the pack when it comes to technology driven safety features as well as many infotainment features.

The 2017 Audi A4 uses 4G LTE to turn your vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot no matter where you happen to be. With its full-color, 12.3 inch screen, and NVIDIA quad-core processing power, you’ll be able to connect up to eight separate devices at one time, turning your once wasted commuting times into valuable earnings.

Its technical safety features includes a projection display onto the driver’s field of vision so your eyes never have to leave the road. With Google Maps, security services, a stolen vehicle system, crash warning notification, road-side assistance, My Audi Destinations, Audi Route Guide to steer you out of or around traffic troubles, Apple CarPlay, Google Earth, Twitter alerts, and Android Auto this vehicle will easily become your office on wheels.

Additionally, the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad gives you an ultra-smooth all-wheel drive with Audi’s signature precision handling, comfortable seating for five, and an impressive 252 horsepower engine. An expensive vehicle, compared to others, but well worth the productivity you’ll gain while on the road.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson comes loaded with many impressive infotainment features to help you keep connected to the office while you’re on the road. No more waiting late at work for the rush hour’s traffic to ease; in order to void extra hours on the road, this vehicle will allow you to make the best use of all your time. Now you can close those big business deals while still making it home in time for dinner with the kids.

With Android Auto and Apple Car Play your car becomes a Wi-Fi hotspot. Simply plug your iPhone into this vehicle’s remarkable touchscreen and you’re ready to roll. When taking that weekend get-a-way with the family, there’s not only plenty of leg and head room for up to five passengers; it also allows you to connect multiple devices so the children are entertained and you can tie up that final big deal.

With the average American spending as much as 293 hours on the road every year, those are some serious hours that could be made into stress-free, productive hours. Many automakers are now building new vehicles with Wi-Fi and other infotainment features direct from the factory; these are our top three favorites.