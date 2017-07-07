How to Step Your Photo Editing Skills Up a Level

Once, your home might have been covered in photo frames and albums. Now, however, you’re much more likely to have all your prints stored on your laptop and your social media accounts. Then when you do have photos in their physical form, you’re more likely to have edited and printed them yourself, rather than relying on whatever was in the film when you take it to be developed. So, with more and more people editing their own photos – whether they’re to hang on a wall or post on their websites and social accounts – you need to know what you’re doing. Luckily, technology has stepped up a gear when it comes to photo editing, and you’re able to create amazing effects, with little background knowledge.

Find the right software

There’s so much software available now that photo editing is a breeze. Whether you want to use a free photo collage maker, or something that can turn your photographs into a story, there’s something for everyone. A lot come with free trial periods, so you can make sure that you’re getting exactly what you want – and that it’s not too complex. Make sure you look at reviews before settling on one. If you follow any photographers, or bloggers who edit their photos to a high standard, they’ll usually say what software they use to get the effect – so keep an eye on this and make them top priorities. If you can find free software, make sure you only use it from reputable companies. Free services from unknown companies may either charge for in-service purchases or won’t give you as much freedom as premium software.

Know what you want to achieve

One of the hardest parts of editing can be knowing the final look you’re aiming for. Sometimes it’s obvious: someone’s eyes might be closed; there might be a stranger in the background; the colors might not work for you. However, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you could end up wasting lots of time. You can mess around with tools and settings all day, but if you don’t know what you’re trying to achieve, you won’t know which direction to go in. To make it easy for yourself, store your inspiration on sites like Pinterest. That way, when you’re ready to start editing your photos, you can check back with what you wanted to do.

Take a course

If you’re either doing really well, or really struggling, then think about enrolling on a course that specializes in digital photo editing. It will be an initial investment, but it’ll give you the skills to take your photography and design more seriously. If you’re considering using these skills in your work, or to help you make money, then taking a course is something you should seriously consider. Not only will it look great on your resume, but it’ll set you out from the crowd if there’s a lot of competition for a job you’re interested in. Likewise, taking a course will give you the tools to use more advanced software, bringing more depth to your editing.