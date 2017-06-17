How To Repair An iPhone Easily

The iPhone is a very popular device that ushered in the age of the smartphone. It is one of the most expensive phones in the market, but no matter how careful you are handling one, there is always the risk of it falling or sustaining other kinds of damage. If your iPhone becomes damaged and starts to malfunction, you will need to have it repaired.

The most common types of iPhone repairs depending on damage include screen replacement, water damage repair, battery replacement, repair of home and volume buttons, cameras, charging systems, and audio issues. When it comes to the different types of repairs, you have different options available to you.

iPhone Repair Options

If Your iPhone is Under Warranty

The standard warranty that comes with your iPhone unfortunately does not cover accidental damage, which means that cracked screens, malfunctioning cameras, and home buttons cannot be repaired for free. However, it does not mean that you should take it to a cheap repair shop.

The iPhone warranty requires that only an Apple-authorized technician can handle it. If anyone else does it, the whole warranty will be voided automatically. If you need repair, it is important to check whether your iPhone is still under warranty. If it is, you need to get support directly from Apple.

If You Have Insurance

If you purchased the insurance either on your own or through your phone company, you need to understand the policies around repairs. Insurance typically covers accidental damage. Depending on the policy, you might have to pay a repair fee and deductible, but it is still cheaper than having to replace it.

If You Have AppleCare

AppleCare covers a maximum of 2 incidents of accidental damage, with a fee for each repair. The fee will probably be more than an unauthorized repair shop will charge, but it keeps your warranty intact and ensures that repairs are done by persons with relevant training.

If Your iPhone is Out of Warranty

If your iPhone is out of warranty, then you have more options available to you. In such a situation, it can be a great idea to choose a low-cost repair shop so that you can save money. However, it is important to choose a shop that is experienced and has a good reputation. The other option would be to buy DIY kits online and perform the repair yourself.

How to Repair It Yourself

Screen Repairs

iPhone screen repairs are the most common fix. The following is a guide for replacing the screen on various iPhone models.

Here is a Simplified Step-By-Step Procedure For Replacing a Cracked iPhone Screen

If you would like a low cost screen repair option, then a DIY solution might be your best choice. The only costs associated with DIY is your time and the replacement part.

The following is a general guide for repairing cracked screens. It is important to note that it is not a specific guide and should not be used alone when trying to repair your phone. You should also keep in mind that replacing the screen will void the existing warranty and could pose a danger to your phone if not performed properly.

– Turn off the phone and remove any memory cards or external cords

– Use suction cups on the screen then separate the back and front panels of your phone using a pry tool

– Disassemble all the parts from the front of your phone

– Remove then set aside any parts you require for the new display assembly (home button, camera, etc.)

– Reassemble your phone with the new display and attach necessary cables and parts

– Close the back and front panels firmly by either using adhesive or snapping into place.

Water Damage

Water damage is another common type of damage that iPhones sustain. However, no matter how many times you have heard that it is a wise idea to submerge your phone in a bowl of rice, this is never a good idea. It could actually result in long-term damage to the phone.

What Should You Do if Your iPhone is Water Damaged?

– Retrieve the phone if it has fallen into a body or container of water. The longer you leave it in the water, the more the damage it is likely to have. Avoid touching a wet phone if it is plugged in and charging.

– Whisk away all the water on the external parts of your iPhone. The best option is a lint-free cloth but you can still use any absorbent cloth or towel. Avoid using paper napkins and towels and avoid pressing buttons or using blow-dryers or fans since all these methods simply push water deeper into the phone.

– Remove the SIM card, battery, and any external pieces attached to your phone.

– With your phone opened as far as possible, place it upside down on a towel so that any internal liquid can drip out.

– You can try to suck up the liquid by using a vacuum extension. However, you should only do this sparingly and at least several inches from the iPhone that has sustained the water damage.

– Leave it on the towel for the longest time possible before you start using it.

– If this does not work you should consider taking it to a professional.

Why Not Use Rice?

The circuitry inside your iPhone is incredibly delicate. Bagged or boxed rice contains small particles that easily find their way into the little crevice inside ports, around the keys, or between the back and front casing.

Interestingly, rice does work for water damaged phones since it acts as an absorbent, pulling excess liquid. However, it leaves behind particles that can be quite disruptive to the phone over time. It is due to this reason that rice is not recommended for water damaged devices.

Checking the Water Damage Indicator on Your iPhone

iPhones built after 2006 have an in-built water damage indicator usually located near the battery. The indicator is visible on all models on the edge of the device. The iPhone 3, 3G, 4 and 4S all have indicators at the bottom of the dock connector housing as well as the headphone jack. The water damage indicator on the iPhone 5 is on the inside of the SIM card slot. When it comes into contact with water, it will turn from white to red.

Battery Repair and Replacement Guide

iPhones use batteries like other electronic devices and eventually those batteries do wear out or start malfunctioning and require replacement. When it comes to battery replacement, several options are available to you from DIY to seeking Apple Support.

Here are the options in greater detail to find the one that works best for you.

iPhone Battery replacement (Free on Some Devices)

A tiny percentage of iPhone 5 handsets have been known to experience battery problems such as the need for more frequent charging or a shorter battery life. Devices purchased between September 2012 and January 2013 that fall within a particular range of serial numbers will have their batteries replaced by Apple at no cost.

If your phone is still under warranty, battery replacement will be free as long as it is proven to be defective. If your iPhone is experiencing symptoms of an old or faulty battery, Apple has service options. Apple will run diagnostics to determine whether the battery was broken as a result of accidental damage. However, you will need to pay extra for labor and parts. This repair process typically takes between 3 and 5 business days.

DIY Battery Repair

The disassembly involved in the replacement of an iPhone battery is fairly minimal, but it is important never to overlook the risk. It is also important to note that once you open up your iPhone, you could potentially nullify the warranty. It is equally important to note that this procedure might not necessarily apply to all models but is rather a simplified step-by-step guide.

How to Replace Your iPhone 4S Battery

– Power off the device.

– Use a 5-point screwdriver to remove the two pentalobe screws found next to the dock connector.

– Gently push the rear panel of your device up toward the camera end using your thumbs.

– Once the panel has shifted, remove it carefully exposing the insides.

– You will find a silver plate held in using screws to the lower left-hand corner. Remove the 2 screws then pry away the silver plate gently. It is important for this connector piece to come away vertically and not forced sideways. Be careful not to press down anything beneath the connector since the logic board is located beneath.

– Using plastic tweezers, pull out the pressure from under the battery. You will see the pressure contact adjacent to the silver connector plate mounting socket. Ensure that you don’t touch this piece with bare fingers to avoid the risk of damaging it.

– Slide the plastic tweezers between the outer case and battery then pry gently, starting at the top then slowly sliding down as it dislodges from the adhesive. Only use plastic tools for this since metal tools can result in shock and sparks.

– Free the battery completely by using the exposed clear plastic pull tab.

– Insert a new battery then reassemble with care.

While the DIY guide provided here is for an iPhone 4S, the procedure is not that different compared to that of other models. Still, DIY is not the best option for everyone. The important thing is to check first whether your iPhone is still under warranty or it has been listed by Apple as one of the devices eligible for a free battery replacement. If neither of those are the case, you can still use Apple repair or get a free estimate at your local phone repair shop.

The Importance of Using Professionals for A Fix

It is important to use a professional for various repairs including screen replacement, water damage, battery replacement, broken cameras, volume buttons, among others for the following reasons:

Appropriate Skills and Tools

iPhone repair kits are stocked by many websites. The kits include a replacement screen and other pieces and screws required for screen replacement. If you have never repaired a phone before, you will discover that it is much harder than it looks. It requires a steady hand, precision, and the knowledge of the mechanics of the phone. Professionals have all the skills and tools required to repair it the right way.

Warranty Protection

You risk voiding your iPhone’s warranty once you try conducting any repairs yourself. This means that if you attempt repairs and end up damaging the phone, it will become worthless. However, a professional technician will take the right precautions to make sure that the job is done right without voiding your warranty.

Genuine Parts

A good service only uses genuine parts when repairing your phone. In addition, the expert team will offer you same day service. If you have the patience, the parts to be replaced will actually be replaced in your presence.

The Bottom Line

Your iPhone is a very expensive device and it is important to ensure that repairs are handled properly to avoid spending more money replacing your phone. If your phone is under warranty, you are severely limited with regards to the options available to you. However, if it is under warranty you have many different options available to you as clearly shown here.

It is up to you to determine between the three options provided here. If it is minor repairs, you can use the warranty if applicable. However, if it requires extensive repairs, you should consider taking the DIY approach or taking it to a professional technician. Ultimately, the decision is up to you.