Celebs with Great Bums – Newly Acquired or Not!

Today’s beauty role models are much different than in the 80s or 90s. Today, a nicely-shaped, noticeable bum is definitely among the features that make women highly attractive and alluring. Of course, as with every trend, celebs and A-lists are behind any movement that re-defines beauty as we have known it, including the now popular Brazilian But Lift. Below, are some of the TV personas (and not only) that have admitted having her derriere enhanced, as well as some Hollywood stars that plastic surgeons suspect to have played with that area to increase its volume!

Jemma Lucy

Just a few weeks after her latest boob job, the Ex On The Beach star had fat transfer injections and now proudly shows off her new peachy bum in tight black shorts while walking to her waiting car, right after she has had her Brazilian but lift surgery. The fact that she was seen with a bandage over her chin indicates that her doctor may have taken fat from that area so that he/she can transfer it to Jemma’s bottom. However, in fat transfer, there are lots of other areas that can provide the plastic surgeon with the required amount of fat, such as the abdominal area and the thighs.

The star was seen lying on her stomach while preparing to begin her recovery process, which is usually not too lengthy (full recovery in no more than 6 weeks) or discomforting. As for the procedure itself, it is said to give patients a far more natural look than implants, reveal celeb plastic surgeons.

Having a curvy bum has been in Lucy’s plans for quite some time now. So, she flew to Turkey and underwent the 2-hour procedure, after she increased her body fat per her doctor’s recommendations so that she could have optimal results (plastic surgeons need to make sure there is enough fat to extract from the patient’s body).

April Abi

The 2009 Miss Teen World and former TOWIE star Abi Clarke, who has rebranded herself as a nutritionist, had a full body liposuction and a bottom lift. Among her to-do list was to have liposuction on her thighs, if her fitness journey did not deliver the fat-loss results she expected. It appears that she finally managed to do more than that! Being a loyal fan of an all-round natural outcome and safe approaches and procedures, she wanted to get a Brazilian but lift and have some fat transferred to her bottom. Judging by her staggering appearance at the Asian Awards in London, she was offered a great surgery!

Nicki Minaj

Although she has not admitted having any kind of plastic surgery, the famous “Anaconda” singer is seen with a particularly larger behind in her last video. According to plastic surgeons, she might have had some sort of augmentation in the gluteal area. As per what exactly might have resulted in her larger bum, opinions vary. It could be implants or, most likely, fat injections with fat extracted from other areas of her body.

Heidi Montag

The American fashion designer, TV personality, The Hills star, author, and singer underwent not only one or two but ten cosmetic procedures in one day! The remarkable feat was accomplished in 2010, when she had, among others, a nose job revision, a chin reduction, her ears pinned back, and a breast augmentation revision. Of course, she also had fat injections in her cheeks, lips, and nasolabial folds, as well as liposuction on her inner and outer thighs, hips, and waist. Finally, she opted for a buttock augmentation to enhance her bottom.

Kris Jenner

Although she has been outspoken about her plastic surgeries, her booty has its own way to speak on Jenner’s behalf! Some plastic surgeons say that she appears to have had a butt augmentation, known as Brazilian butt lift. They also speculate that she had a fat transplant, a procedure where the doctor liposucks the fat and then re-inserts it into the bottom.