Buying Your First Wireless Router

You may have been renting your modem and router from your ISP all this time, but after hearing from friends and family about the numerous benefits of purchasing your own router, you’ve decided to go down that route. Daunted by the task ahead of you?

Not to worry, many people, including me, are a little nervous of buying their first wireless router device. There are so many features that you’ve probably never heard about and are not sure of which features you will need to get the best out of your subscription plan with your ISP. Even if your understanding of routers is negligible, here are a few tips that will help you when purchasing your first new wireless router.