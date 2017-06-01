Online Gaming Shifting to Mobile

Try to think of the last time you went a day without using your smartphone and you probably can’t even remember. However, it is really only since 2007 that smartphones have truly become ubiquitous in all areas and aspects of our lives.

Online gaming is a highly relevant pastime that is growing at an astonishing rate. And with the introduction of mobile gaming, the industry is growing like never before.

When exactly online gaming got its start is debatable. The apparition of Java and Flash brought online games into the homes and onto the PCs of the general population. However, despite the millions of people playing online games like Starcraft, World of Warcraft etc., the online gaming industry was still more of a niche sector targeting a specific audience.

Mobile gaming can be viewed as having begun to change all of that. Gaming has spread to a number of platforms, but mobile is the platform that is always closest to us and is where the future of gaming lies. Large companies know that they can reach a wider audience through this medium. The incredible popularity of mobile games, such as Pokémon Go with close to 500 million downloads, should be indicative of the shift being made to mobile.

The same is happening with mobile casinos. Online gambling is moving out of people’s homes and into their pockets and the mainstream. Online casino operators are also upping their game and offering clients a wide variety of mobile games to choose from, thus leading the next generation of gaming.

The world of mobile casino is now dominated by some of the biggest names in the software industry who are partnering up to develop these games. Considering the saturated online gambling market, mobile gaming is becoming even more enticing to operators and players alike. And the shift towards mobile and its popularity means that any reputable site almost has to have a mobile version out of obligation if they want to remain competitive.

Now is the time to take advantage of the golden opportunity hidden in the explosion of mobile connectivity. The majority of adults own a smartphone and most people keep their phones turned on and close by at all times. By 2018, mobile gambling is expected to grow at double-digit rates and to reach over 40% of the total online gambling market.

It certainly looks like all gaming operators are going to have to shift their efforts towards adapting to the mobile trend.