How Do You Want Your Package Delivered?

Right now, the ways in which businesses are sending their packages to customers are quite different. Aside from the usual trips by boat, plane or truck, other, more hi-tech forms of transport are being used for brands’ logistical needs. Some are, perhaps surprisingly, turning to drones to get packages from warehouses to mailboxes and front doors.

Just before last Christmas, Amazon’s UK operation announced that they were to start using drones for some of their deliveries. From their perspective, it cuts down on staff and transport costs, while it can work for smaller packages and save drivers from taking shorter journeys. However, there are many drawbacks.

The most obvious is that drones are not that reliable. For large scale deliveries, they won’t be able to handle the weight. In poor weather such as high winds, heavy rain and snow, they won’t work too well. Finally, to get around, they need accurate GPS technology, which in some parts of the world, may not be that reliable.

Going With Tradition

For those bigger logistical jobs that involve more than delivering a tiny USB flash drive or smartphone cover, taking to the road is arguably the best method. It’s actually more sophisticated than you might think. Logistic Solutions through TNT start with sending an order electronically – via email – then taking a few simple steps to make each shipping order easy to action.

These steps vary depending on what you want to be shipped, but it involves mapping the quickest and easiest route between you and the package’s destination. As for the delivery itself, different types of transport are needed for specific packages. Medical products, for example, need refrigerated containers, which work by using mains power in ships and other marine transport.

Third Party

Depending on how complicated it is to deliver your goods, a third party may be involved. It might seem unnecessary, but if it saves time, money and fuel, it is an important step. The third party will take on part of the journey by taking care of your package. They will rely on GPS technology to get from point to point as accurately as possible.

When it comes to labelling and arranging pickup and drop-off, you can print your own label off for the package and specify any pickup point in a matter of seconds. You can even check the progress of each shipment with the use of apps created by delivery firms. For the impatient among us, this offers a lot of reassurance when it’s needed the most.