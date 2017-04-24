Laurence Olivier Awards 2017

The awards were held on the 9th of April 2017 at Royal Albert Hall, London. Hosted by Jason Mannford and aired in iTV. The royal hall was packed with so many celebs of various talents. And loads of them are said to have won some awards on very exciting movies!

Best New Play: “Harry Potter and The Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best New Musical: “Groundhog Day at The Old Vic”

Best Revival: “Yerma at Young Vic”

Best Musical Revival: “Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre”

Best New Comedy: “Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at the National Theatre Dorfman”

Best Entertainment and Family: “The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells”

Best Actor: “Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best Actress: “Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic”

Best Actor in a Musical: “Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at Old Vic”

Best Actress in a Musical: “Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical: “Adam J Bernard -Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical: “Rebecca Trehearn- Show Boat at the New London Theatre”

Best Director: “John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best Theatre Choreographer: “Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at the Sadler’s Wells”

Best Set Design: “Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best Costume Design: “Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best Lighting Design: “Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Best Sound Design: “Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre”

Those were the winners of the Laurence Olivier awards of 2017 where “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” broke the record receiving nine awards! Jamie Parker who won Best Actor for his role in the movie trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and graduated in 2017. He’s known for his roles in the theatre, on the telly, in movies and on the radio.

Billie Piper won the award for Best Actress and is a singer, dancer and actor. At the age of 15 she signed a recording contact and released her first hit “Because we want to” and made the top of the charts! She’s starred in soaps and films such as Doctor Who, Secret diary of call girl and Penny Dreadful.

With Harry Potter And The Cursed Child made history on that night the event was thrilling. It was vibrant, amusing, appealing, dramatic and eye catching! To top it off, the performances were fantastic!