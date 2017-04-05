Essential Tools for Success in the Modern Sales Environment

Sales is a tough game. It always has been, but it is becoming more of a challenge every day. The modern customer is more educated about products and services, and competition is ruthless. With targets constantly changing and a greater pressure to perform than ever before, the up-to-date salesperson needs all the help he or she can get.

Fortunately, technology has made assistance readily accessible. Anything you can do to save time or make your working hours more productive will give you a distinct advantage. Relationships and knowledge are more important than ever, but this also poses a challenge as your client base is massive and spread over a large area; everyone is continually bombarded with new information and new products or markets.

Without taking advantage of some of the tools available to assist you, you might soon find yourself drowning and spinning in circles as opposed to closing necessary deals. Take a look at some of the top tools available and how they can assist you.

LinkedIn

Sales professionals can focus on building and maintaining relationships and growing their networks with new prospects using LinkedIn. Garnering information is of the essence, but perhaps more relevant is the need to share the knowledge with others. LinkedIn provides a platform to post and share relevant industry insights. Being in the know can position you as a thought leader in your specialty, and the “go-to” person. It will help you create a loyal following and can only lead to greater sales success.

Evernote

Salespeople know they need to listen well and understand their clients’ needs; they also have to remember to follow-up on conversations. Gone are the days of jotting down lines in a book. As Chron points out, Evernote helps salespeople keep comprehensive information easily using predictive text. When you get back to the office, it will automatically sync with your computer so that all the information is at your fingertips.

This will save you lots of time and ensure that you don’t forget or miss critical points or actions that emerge during the meeting. Less time on administrative tasks means more time to close deals with prospects.

Mobile CRM App

Planning and managing your time effectively is vital given the fast pace of modern sales. Most quality CRM systems include a mobile app that allows you to track your activities, schedule follow-ups, update client details, and identify opportunities. It does all of this while you are on the go and it automatically syncs with the company CRM so no data is lost and you do not have to enter the information twice.

Salesforce inventory management systems allow sales personnel to access relevant data and information on the fly that will improve productivity and customer service technique. The days of telling clients “let me check on that when I get back to the office” are over; technology makes it possible to stay connected to your company’s operations while you’re out in the field doing what you do best.

The Ability to Work Remotely

A recent Gallup poll shows that 37 percent of the U.S. workforce report telecommuting. Whether it is something you want to do quickly in the evenings or on weekends, while away on business, or sitting waiting for a client, a salesperson needs to be productive when out of the office. This means having all the necessary tools to access information, reports, systems, and platforms that you need on a daily basis. It also means you have constant, seamless contact with all modes of communication, be it telephone calls, e-mails, Skype, or any other platforms used by you and your company. Establishing a remote workflow will help you stay flexible and effective as you tackle sales.

Xpenser

Any time spent on administrative tasks is time better spent prospecting, pitching, or closing sales. Xpenser takes the pain out of keeping daily records and completing expense reports, according to TechCrunch. You enter the details as they occur, ensuring that you have accurate records while on the go. The data is stored in the cloud and will integrate with most accounting systems.

These are just a few of the examples of tools one can use to save time and improve productivity. There are more, and new ones are coming out all the time. Select and use them wisely, and you will have more time to reach those looming targets.