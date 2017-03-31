Selling Your House In 2017

techiediva

Gina Hughes is the Chief Editor and Founder of TechieDiva. She discovered her passion for technology Japan where she spent two years serving in the U.S. Marines. Her love for technology motivated her to explore a career in Web Design, and in the process developed a strong background in Online Marketing, Product Research and Graphic Design. Gina is also an tech editor for SBC’s Project DU, and a Tech Advisor at Yahoo! Tech. She currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area where she is a Web Designer, and writes about digital technology.