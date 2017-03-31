techiediva
March 31, 2017
Categories:
Selling Your House In 2017
Looking for useful tips on selling your house in 2017? The team at Ask Susan have produced this easy to read infographic.
Tags:
techiediva
Gina Hughes is the Chief Editor and Founder of TechieDiva. She discovered her passion for technology Japan where she spent two years serving in the U.S. Marines. Her love for technology motivated her to explore a career in Web Design, and in the process developed a strong background in Online Marketing, Product Research and Graphic Design. Gina is also an tech editor for SBC’s Project DU, and a Tech Advisor at Yahoo! Tech. She currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area where she is a Web Designer, and writes about digital technology.
Related Posts
- iP//arty-Tech Decompression August 29, 2016 Don’t get caught Twittering at work August 27, 2016
- Join us for Digital Summer 2016 in San Francisco August 26, 2016 iPhone app performs background checks on your date August 12, 2016
- Honda U3-X unicycle transport August 5, 2016 Use your iPhone to send postcards with Shootit! August 2, 2016