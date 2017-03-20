WhatsDat? Free Mobile App – Search – Seek – Discover

Seek and They Will Find!

Have you ever seen something and not known what it was?

Have you ever found yourself humming a tune and just cant remember what its called?

Have you wanted to buy something online but dont know what its called?

Struggling to name a celebrity?

A Google search might not really help you, youve asked your friends on Facebook but they dont know. Heres where WhatsDat? app can help you!

WhatsDat? lets you ask questions about anything and other users will respond with their answers. Upload images and recorded audio, select a category and ask your question..

Its a free Android app new for 2017!

The number of active users is on the increase and so your questions will surely get a reply. Share the app with friends and family and let them join in.

Everytime you reply to a What? post and your answer is selected as the best one then you get a point. The more points you gain the more likely you are to be listed in the Top Ten Super Finders list!

Download the app and get more information here:

http://WhatsDat.RizbIT.UK

You only have to create a free profile to start making posts