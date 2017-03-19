Next Generation Beauty Gadgets

Think you have to visit a spa to get the best beauty treatments on the market? Think again! There are tons of ways to get stunning skin, remove unwanted hair, and even get your teeth stunningly white all right in your home. Beauty brands and manufacturers are teaming up with scientists to create the ultimate beauty experiences in the comfort of your own home. Once you find out more about these awesome products you’ll never need to leave the house again to get the latest beauty treatments!

Microdermabrasion Machines

Image Source: Kendal-Professional-Diamond-Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion might be a somewhat scary technical term, but it’s actually a really great way to keep your skin looking amazing. The Huffington Post Beauty Glossary demystifies the term for us, “Microdermabrasion is a procedure that exfoliates and removes the superficial layer of dry, dead skin cells.” Many of us have layers of dead skin sitting on the top of our face and clogging our pores. The microdermabrasion machine simply helps you to remove the dead skin using specially designed tips that are gentle enough to use on the skin on your face while still powerful enough to get rid of that dead skin.

Anti-Ageing Devices

Image Source: Tria

Everyone wants to keep a youthful glow for as long as possible. This starts with making sure your skin is smooth and wrinkle free. That’s where some awesome new anti-aging devices can really help. One of the most popular anti-aging devices is a facial laser that work to use light to help increase the collagen that your body naturally produces. The more collagen made, the more the wrinkles on your face are reduced and replaced with beautiful and youthful looking skin. These devices were specifically pretty hard to get for a while as they were only available to professionals. Now, they are created to safely and effectively be used by everyone, allowing us all to have younger looking skin using an anti-ageing laser.

Toning and Microcurrent

Image Source: Nuface

If you want your arms to look toned and incredible you need to work out, right? Well if you want your face to look toned you need to follow the same strategy. Getting an at-home microcurrent machine will give you the ability to tone your face while you relax at home. The International Dermal Institute explains how these portable machines work, “uses low level electrical current to trigger the body’s natural skin enhancement chemicals at a cellular level.” Don’t let the description put you off, many beauty experts and facialists swear by these toning machines. Now, you’ll have the opportunity to tone your face at home.

At Home Lasering

Image Source: Remington

If you are like most people, you are probably really sick of shaving with a traditional razor. The process takes forever and you have to risk getting unsightly nicks or painful cuts. Never worry about the struggle with razors again, instead turn to a home laser system. These handy devices give you the opportunity to keep your skin smooth and hair-free at all times. Shape magazine tested out some lasers and explains how they work, “Lasers use pulsed light to target hair, which then converts to heat and breaks down the dark pigment in the hair follicle. Zap the same pigment over and over, and it’ll damage it enough to prevent future growth.” Targeting hair and breaking it down pretty much beats constant shaving any day!

Teeth Whitening Lights

Image Source: Pearlywhites.com

Do you want a professional-quality white smile without having to trek to the dentist and wait around in the chair as you get whiter teeth? Technology is one step ahead of you! Now, more and more teeth whitening kits are coming equipped with portable UV lights. These lights are designed to increase the impact of the whitening gel in the kit, leaving you with a dazzling, bright smile. As always, it’s best to check with your dentist to make sure your teeth are healthy and that a whitening treatment is a good option for you. Once you get the all clear from your dentist, then you are all set to begin making your teeth sparkle at home!

These products will help you turn your boring standard beauty routine into a next generation leap into the future. Sometimes all it takes is a cool new gadget to revitalize your look and keep you feeling incredible. A lot of these devices started out as only accessible to professionals, and with time they have been adapted (and shrunk in size) to make them available to the public. This gives you the best possible options without breaking the bank or having to book appointments each time you need to have something done. It also makes it a lot easier to keep up with a regular beauty routine, because everything you need is right in your own home. No more excuses for falling off your beauty regimen, now you’ll have everything you need!