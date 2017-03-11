What are the Most Popular Types of Casino Bonuses?

Land based casinos certainly bring to mind luxury and sheer brilliance beyond your wildest dreams, but it is the online casinos that offer fantastic welcome bonus packages. There are several benefits attached to playing online. So, ditch away the idea of renting an expensive hotel room and get ready to experience an exuberant online casino experience from the comfort of your home.

Grabbing an incredible online casino bonus should be every player’s first priority when registering at an online casino. The good news is that the majority of online casinos offer attractive bonus packages to appeal to new players in a highly- competitive environment. The online casino industry is growing

rapidly, with literally hundreds of new casinos appearing every day. Thus, every casino tries to set itself apart from the crowd by offering new players a bonus that helps them start their journey on a positive note. Great example of a detailed list of casino bonuses can be found at www.newcasinofreespins.com

Customer retention is as important as customer acquisition, and considering that it is becoming very expensive to acquire new customers, retaining existing ones is becoming extremely important.

Online casinos offer different types of bonuses

Casino bonuses come in all shapes and sizes, to suit the needs of different players. The most popular bonuses are welcome bonuses, welcome offers, deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses and free spins bonuses. Read on to learn more about why players are attracted to online casino bonuses, and maybe who knows you deposit and win big someday.

Online casino sign-up bonuses, also known as welcome bonuses, give new players the opportunity to grab big sums of money once the wagering requirements are met. It is the most prolific kind of bous, and can be divided into a number of types. Welcome bonus is a bonus that the casino will reward you with for opening an account and making a de-posit.

One of the most common kind of bonuses offered by online casinos is the match bonus. It gets its name from the fact that the online casino matches the amount you choose to deposit into your account. A match bonus is one you receive at an online casino where your deposit is matched by a fixed percentage.

The most popular type of casino bonus is Free spins

Free spins are by far the most popular bonus. For those who are not familiar with online casino vocabulary, a free spin is the chance to spin the reels on a video slot, without having to pay for it. This means that if a casino offers free spins, when the player click ‘spin’ nothing will be taken from their balance. The difference between free spins and no deposit bonus free spins is that in order to get the free spins one has to make a deposit for example Deposit €10 and get 100 free spins. On the other hand, no deposit free spins mean that you don’t have to make a deposit to get the free spins.

With no deposit bonuses, you can play without spending your money

Nowadays, online casinos also offer no deposit bonuses. If you ask any online casino player you will realize that this kind of bonus is one of the most popular and preferred among many professional players. No deposit bonuses are normally part of an initial sign up bonuses. When compared to deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses tend to be lower in value however, it is still nice to get because it gives players the opportunity to try different games without losing anything. The only requirement is to create an account after which the no deposit bonus is made available. An example of no deposit bonuses are free spins on some popular or newly released slot.

Play and win real money with casino bonuses

As you can see there are plenty of advantages to playing at an online casino. One of the biggest advantages of online gaming are the amazing promotions that players receive from the casino itself. Online casinos are always very pleased to offer players with additional funds to help their players make the most out of their casino experience from the minute they sign up. A good bonus is not just about the amount or a high percentage but always keep in mind the wagering requirements and read the small print.