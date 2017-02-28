10 Tips for a DIY Family Car Entertainment System

When it comes to taking a family road trip, or even just a trip to the grocery store with everyone in tow, a family car entertainment system can be a true game-changer. Unfortunately, it can also be a super expensive option to add to your new car, or get installed on your older car.

DIY projects are all the rage these days, and a DIY family car entertainment system is no different. Not only will this project be fun to do and save you so much money, but it’ll save your sanity on long drives with the kids.

Here are 10 tips for how to create a fun, functional, and ultra-affordable family entertainment system in your vehicle, no matter what type of vehicle you have, from a cute and cozy little 2017 Ford Fiesta, to a big extended cab Ford F250.

Add iPad Mounts

iPads and other tablets have changed the world of in-vehicle entertainment. Instead of having that mini-screen embedded in the back of the front seats, or hanging from a pull-down mount, kids can now just hold their screens in their hands. However, if you want the option to mount your tablet for hands-free movie watching or other entertainment, you can buy simple mounts that attach quickly and temporarily to the headrests of the front seats. Place your tablet in these mounts and play a movie and you’ll get the same effect as the built-in mounts, for so much less. You can get this one directly from Apple for your iPad, or go for an aftermarket one to save money.

Get Charging Jacks

With all the electronics you’re about to start having in your vehicle, you’re going to need a good way to keep them all charged up. You can find low cost charging jacks that plug into your cigarette lighters and provide multiple usb ports for charging.

Add a Wireless Station

If you’re going to want to be able to stream music and movies from the internet (think Pandora and Netflix), you could really benefit from adding a wireless station to your vehicle. These small boxes are powered by subscriptions that you pay separately for. You’ll get full wireless access wherever you go, and your car will basically be your mobile hotspot.

Get Plenty of Headphones

When you have a lot of people in a car, chances are not everyone will want to listen to the same thing at the same moment. That would be just too ideal. Keep a lot of headphones on hand so you can have people watching different movies and listening to different music all at the same time. Get some earplugs and keep them handy, too. You never know when someone may want to take a nap while the other passengers aren’t ready to relax.

Add an Aftermarket DVD Player

Make use of all of those DVDs you’re holding onto by installing a DVD player. You can get these for under $200 typically, and they include a dvd player and a screen. Having the option to watch online streaming movies on an iPad, as well as DVDs on one of these players will definitely keep everyone happy.

Install a Wireless Video Game System

Just like the DVD player, you can also get a video game system and set it up in your vehicle to add some on-the-road entertainment.

Keep an iPod Powered Up

For times when the radio gets old, keep a iPod on hand in your vehicle with a bunch of favorite mixes, playlists and artists so you can be ready with a soundtrack to your trip whenever you want. Fill it up with songs before a long road trip and let your passengers play mobile dj for a fun ride.

Don’t Forget Storage

You’re going to need somewhere to store all of this stuff when it’s not in use. Check out your space situation (a Ford Fiesta will have different limitations than a Honda Odyssey), and see what you can do.

Don’t Forget Spares

Keep a spare charging jack and a pair or two of headphones on hand. If one of these things breaks you’re in trouble. They’re cheap enough that a spare won’t set you back too much.

Go for Aftermarket Stuff to Save Money

The joy of a DIY project is that you’re getting to piece it together yourself. Unless you want the best of the best, have fun shopping and saving by looking for aftermarket items at lower prices than you’d expect to pay. You can deck out your entire car with an entertainment system for a fraction of what others end up spending.