Will Galaxy S8 have headphone jack?

The upcoming Galaxy S8 will feature the latest tech trends rocking a 5.8-inch Quad HD display and a 3,250mAh battery while maintaining the sleek design of the Galaxy S7, but will the galaxy s8 have headphone jack? Apple has recently started the trend of removing the headphone jack from their iPhone starting with the latest iPhone 7, the change was received with mixed reviews as many users saw their $300 headphones becoming obsolete. The question remains, will the new Galaxy S8 have headphone jack? Will Samsung continue Apple’s trend?

According to recently leaked pictures and Smartphone cases of the Galaxy S8 will have headphone jacks. Samsung hasn’t removed the famous 3.5mm headphone jack from the device, images bellow show how the headphone jack will be located on the left side of the Micro-USB charging port

Some other features the device will have are the following:

5.8-inch Quad HD display

a 3,250mAh battery

No physical Buttons

Dual curved display

Fingerprint scanner at the back of the device

Will Apple Lightning headphones work on Galaxy S8?

For those who have recently purchased a new iPhone 7 and have regretted that decision might wonder if their new iPhone headphones with lightning port will work on their new Galaxy S8 the answer is yes, but with an adapter. The new Galaxy S8 won’t have a lightning port meaning that an adapter will have to be used in order to use your Apple headphones on the Galaxy S8.