Your Basic Guide To Modafinil

Nootropics are cognitive enhancers. We wake them to improve wakefulness, focus, and mental agility. These days the modafinil family of nootropics are rapidly gaining in popularity. Let’s take a look at why:

What is modafinil? Modafinil effects vary from person to person, and the complete modafinil mechanism of action is not entirely known. But anybody who has used it or similar can tell you it works! You can find modafinil reviews all over the web attesting to its effects.

There are three types of medications related to modafinil: modafinil, armodafinil, and adrafinil. Let’s talk about all the different types of modafinil, modafinil vs armodafinil, armodafinil vs modafinil, adrafinil vs modafinil etc. The simplest way to say it is, modafinil is an upgrade to adrafinil and armodafinil is an upgrade to modafinil, in terms of potency, although armodafinil is usually sold in smaller doses, (the modafinil dosage is usually higher than that of armodafinil). Modafinil side effects are also slightly less than those of adrafinil and slightly more than those of armodafinil. Modafinil half life is around 10-12 hours, with that of adrafinil being slightly less and armodafinil slightly more.

So the question becomes: why not just go for armodafinil all the way? The two limiting factors are availability and price. Many people find that the cheaper modafinil fulfills all their needs completely and they don’t need to bother with anything more expensive. This is especially true for people (who are the majority) who don’t feel any side effects from either medication.

People often take adrafinil just because of raw availability issues. Adrafinil is available over the counter in many jurisdictions where the other two meds are not. The problem is adrafinil is that it’s not suitable for long term use at all because it has to be processed by the liver, so it’s hard on the liver for anything but short term short cycle use. This is why it is advisable to seek out modafinil as a minimum, and the really picky users may want to go for the more refined armodafinil as well. Armodafinil is also indicated for those who want to be able to still sleep at the drop of a hat, which armodafinil allows.

If you are wondering how to get modafinil, you can buy modafinil online on various websites (this one is especially recommended.) It arrives to your door no problems and no questions asked, and you can get alert and wakeful right away.

Image Source; Image Source