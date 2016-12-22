5 Great Tips to Enhance the Security of Your E-Commerce Site

Online security is one of the crucial features of any e-commerce site. Before using your website, users want to trust it regardless of how it performs or appears. Any data user is leveraged into an attack, especially with the new modern hacking techniques. Therefore, it is imperative that your e-commerce site is reliable and secure.

Here are a few ways to help enhance the security of your site:

Don’t Store Sensitive Data

Hackers cannot steal what you do not have. Hence, do not save or collect any private customer’s information such as credit and debit card details in your e-commerce site (they only entice attackers to steal such information). Also in agreement with the PCI Standards, it is strictly forbidden to store sensitive data on your e-commerce site–only the minimal amount of data to complete refunds and charge-backs. Further, put in place verification procedures and if your clients have membership accounts, insist on strong passwords.

Be Abreast With Your Security Updates

Do not get too comfortable with the safety of your site. Ensure that your security personnel are always updating their skills. Further, you should also test your e-commerce site regularly for vulnerabilities including:

Regular scanning: Check your sites and links frequently to ensure that hackers have not introduced malware into graphics, advertisements, or other content offered by third parties.

Penetration testing: consider consulting a professional web developer to identify vulnerabilities in your codes.

Set up System Alerts For Suspicious Activity

Put in place an alert notice for suspicious and multiple transactions coming through from the same IP address. Consequently, set up alerts for multiple orders placed by the same individual using different phone numbers, credit cards that are from different regions of the billing address. Also, check out any orders where the recipient’s name differs from the cardholder name.

Use a Secure Connection for Checkout

SSL certificates are essential for your clients’ online security. They encrypt data during the checkout process to ensure that even when information is intercepted; it’s worthless to anyone other than the intended destination. Moreover, more and more clients are looking for https when shopping online. Update your e-commerce site to use SSL on the entire site and ensure that your website encourages your clients and protects their private data.

Provide Security Training to Employees

Your employees need to understand that emailing or texting sensitive information or revealing personal customer data is a threat to the security of your e-commerce site. They should also be educated on the policies and laws that affect client information. They should be trained on what actions are required to keep the data safe. Moreover, you should apply strict policies and protocol to emphasize and encourage employees to observe the mandated security practices and feel confident in the delivery of those practices.

Valuable Tip:

Security for your e-commerce site is an endless journey. Hackers will try to steal information as long as it is there. Thus, if you are not well-acquitted to make changes on your e-commerce site to enhance its security, seek help from a professional web developer. Here are some of benefits you will get by hiring a professional web developer.

Well-designed website: A professional will ensure that your site is well-designed and offers a safe and reliable payment processing system that all e-commerce sites should have.

Webmaster services: A website is never complete. Technology is continually changing and so regular maintenance and updating is crucial to keep your site current and relevant. That is why the services of a professional web developer come in handy.

Bottom line

Maintaining and updating your e-commerce security is vital and can cost you time, energy, and money. On the other hand,your clients need assurance of safety when they visit your site; they should count on you to secure their financial and personal information. Staying on top of your security practices, can effectively build your clients’ trust and your company’s reputation. This will ensure you of a successful, long-lasting online presence.

