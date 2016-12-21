iPhone Repair for 6S, 7, and 7 Plus

The release of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September 2016 took the world by storm. Millions of people all over the world wanted to discover what Apple had in store for its loyal patrons. Although iPhones are one of the most successful smartphone devices on the market today, it’s inevitable to encounter some problems while using them. Since they are a premium mobile device with a hefty price tag, it can be very frustrating once they start to malfunction. Although iPhones are one of the best and most remarkable mobile phones you can purchase, it’s important to keep in mind that they’re not perfect. There are various types of issues and problems iPhone users constantly experience with their mobile devices. Today, we’ll take a look into the best tips for iPhone repair (from iFix iBuy of New Rochelle, NY) so that you can troubleshoot them easily and quickly without going to the Apple store.

3D TOUCH PROBLEMS

The iPhone 6S, 7 and iPhone 7 Plus all have a built in 3D feature. It is a great tool which allows users to open up menu functions by just long pressing the home button. Many iPhone users have been complaining about this issue. According to recent statistics, most of them find that the 3D Touch function appears too quickly. On the other hand, other users have also been experiencing problems getting it to work. If you’re also experiencing this issue, you can adjust the sensitivity of your phone by going to Settings, tapping on General and finally, Accessibility. Once you’re there tap scroll down until you see the 3D touch option and tap it. You can adjust the settings from light, medium or firm sensitivity.

SOUND PROBLEMS

Nothing is worse than experiencing sound problems on your mobile device. With the latest iPhone releases from Apple, the volume of the iPhone speaker is limited. It doesn’t make any notification sounds unless you receive an iMessage. When you encounter this problem, the best thing to do is to restart it. This usually solves the problem and retrieves the volume functions back. Another option to solve this issue is by double tapping the home button and closing your Facebook app. If it still doesn’t work, you can go to Settings, tap on General Background App Refresh and then choose Facebook and turn off the feature.

SHUTDOWN ISSUES

If you’re positive that you have fully charged your phone yet it completely shuts down while you’re using it, you may need to replace your iPhone’s battery. In an interview with Apple, they stated that a very small number of their iPhone devices have an issue with unexpected shutdowns. Although it isn’t necessarily a safety issue, it can still get very frustrating when it happens. Apple stated that there were only specific serial numbers which had this issue. If you’re one of those people who experiences shutdown issues, you may want to contact Apple directly and provide them your serial number. Most of the time, if it has been proven that it’s a manufacturing issue, they will provide you a free replacement for your iPhone.